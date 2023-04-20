Sandy Liang’s Salomon Capsule Is Fit For An Anime Heroine

Sandy Liang, the New York City-based designer and walking deity among girls who live and love in the Lower East Side, is no stranger to a worthwhile collaboration. Liang has designed hit collections across the fashion and lifestyle markets since launching her eponymous line — timeless sunglasses with Warby Parker, charming travel accessories with Away, and skater-friendly apparel with Vans, to name a few. Now, Liang is further expanding the sporty essence of her line with an exclusive capsule collection with heritage footwear brand Salomon, launching globally on May 5.

Liang obsessives know that the designer and Salomon go way back; the shoes have become mainstays of her runway shows and ad campaigns, their technical design and striking colorways creating a beautiful juxtaposition against Liang’s playful and girlish silhouettes.

"There is a sportiness to Salomon that resonates with me,” said Liang about the personal nature of her design references. “Growing up in the ‘90s, I loved wearing sneakers. I incorporated this into my design process, tapping into nostalgic colorways and details like the anime inspired flower decal seen throughout the capsule."

For the collection, Liang brought her whimsical stylings to Salomon’s RX Moc 3.0 and XT-6 Expanse shoes; the RX Moc 3.0’s sheer mesh upper enhances breathability and is topped with Liang’s signature floral motifs, while the XT-6 Expanse’s soft pink and grassy green colorway is fit for the most memorable of Studio Ghibli protagonists.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside Sandy Liang to bring new women’s offerings into market and to continue exploring this category,” said Salomon’s Marketing Manager, Bryan Diaz. "Salomon was drawn to Sandy’s ability to innovate new designs and push boundaries while maintaining the brand’s core DNA.”

The unisex capsule runs from $110-190 and will be available at select Salomon retailers worldwide and its online store on May 5. Thankfully, Liang’s biggest fans can snag the collection starting on April 28, both in-person at Liang’s Lower East Side brick-and-mortar and at her online store. Until then, see the full capsule campaign, below.