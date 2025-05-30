Maybe it doesn’t always take special chocolates and gaping at a string-lighted tree in the woods upstate — for Samara Cyn, a transformation of the psyche can happen just as easily while recording her upcoming EP Backroads or starring in Tommy Girl’s latest campaign.

“When it comes to music and shooting, you have to let the ego go to get in your body and show up as naturally you as you can,” the 27-year-old artist tells NYLON. “The goal of the shoot was for it to feel natural, so a lot was done to make sure the girls and I felt comfortable and in our own element. When I create music, I always want to facilitate the same safety with the same goal in mind.”

The aforementioned time spent on set was for Tommy Girl’s Spring 2025 collection, while “the girls” refers to Aleali May — who also served as guest creative director — Lindsay Vrckovnik, IVE’s Jang Won Young, and Eniola Abioro, all modeling the range’s deliciously ‘90s shrunken T-shirts and varsity jackets on the streets of Los Angeles. Of her denim co-ords (note the logo cuffs), Cyn says May was attentive and intentional in putting her in the look, after immediately clocking her preference for baggy-but-sexy silhouettes.

And while she mentions growing up watching Aaliyah, Destiny’s Child, TLC, and Da Brat “set trends in their Tommy clothes,” Cyn is poised to become a much-looked-up-to woman in music herself with the release of Backroads on June 20. “Throughout making these songs, I’ve been facing the parts of myself that I deny — and confronting the way I see it happening in society with all the tragedy going on in the world right now,” she says. “This makes me more aware of how I’d like to show up for myself and the people around me.”

Clara Balzary

Spoken like a real legend in the making.