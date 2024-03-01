FOMO
Problemista’s A-list Celebration & More Party Photos You Missed
Abrand Jeans Celebrates New Baggy Collection Launch
The Flower Shop’s sister restaurant Little Ways was decorated with countless silver balloons on Feb. 21 as Aussie brand Abrand Jeans celebrated its newest launch. Creative director and influencer Amalie Gassmann hosted an exclusive dinner party with downtown girls about town like Lumia Nocito and Anaa Saber in attendance, a cherry-topped cake, and more.
The EDITION Celebrates The Launch Of Its Newest Hotel
EDITION hotels threw a spectacle in honor of The Riviera Maya at Kanai, its first-ever property in the Caribbean. From Feb. 23 to 26, VIPs from Alessandra Ambrosio to Sky Ferreira enjoyed everything from sunset cocktails to KI’IS dinners to a Kaytranada performance. Things got even more celebratory with parties on the hotel’s private floating pier (featuring DJ sets by Mia Moretti and DJ Ruckus) and a day party at the hotel’s infinity pool. To relax, guests could partake in a cacao ceremony, sound healing sessions in a bamboo structure, or something more traditional: spa treatments.
Problemista Throws An After-Party
The after-party for the New York City premiere of Problemista, the new A24 film from writer and director Julio Torres, was a star-studded affair. Following an East Village screening on Feb. 26, guests like Tilda Swinton, Emma Stone, and Ziwe relocated to the Public Hotel Artspace for a soirée co-hosted by queer and trans POC party collective Papi Juice. The film premieres March 1.
The School of American Ballet Celebrates Its 90th Anniversary
The School of American Ballet hosted its 90th Anniversary Ball at the David H. Koch Theater on Feb. 26 in collaboration with Chanel and Epoch Estate Wines. More than 1,400 guests — including Evan Mock and Sophie Sumner — enjoyed performances by the children’s division, advanced students, and New York City Ballet principal dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia. Once the ballerinas left the stage, the party continued with a seated three-course dinner.
Luar and Zacapa Celebrate Dominican Republic Independence Day
Raul Lopez of Luar and Zacapa headed up to Washington Heights to celebrate Dominican Republic Independence Day in style. Together, they took over Radio Hotel with music from DJ Delabae and guests like Dascha Polanco and Diana Veras. Not only did Zacapa craft three speciality cocktails celebrating Guatemala and the Dominican Republic, but the party featured decor mirroring the Guatemalan landscape — a heartfelt tribute to the country where Zacapa rum is made. Luar and Zacapa are also teaming up for a limited-edition collaboration this spring: The Zacapa x Luar hosting kit.
S’Able Labs Okra Face Serum Launch Party
Sabrina Elba celebrated the launch of S’ABLE Labs’ Okra Face Serum on Feb. 27, welcoming the new product to her award-winning melanin inclusive skincare brand developed with her husband Idris Elba. Guests like Real Housewives of New York City stars Jenna Lyons and Ubah Hassan enjoyed an intimate dinner at MAMO in New York City, along with custom cocktails and live entertainment from DJ Isan Elba.
Serpentine Americas Foundation Celebrates 10th Anniversary
Art foundation Serpentine celebrated its 10th anniversary at Frieze Los Angeles on Feb. 28 at the private home of Sybil Robinson Orr and Matthew Orr. The guest list was a who’s who of Los Angeles, including Lana Del Rey, Tyler Mitchell, and more.
Ten To One Cocktail Celebrates Black History Month
Rum company Ten To One toasted to the end of another Black History Month at The Standard, East Village on Feb. 29. The party took over the hotel’s nightlight hotspot NO BAR with three signature rum cocktails and music by Ayanna Heaven, who DJed until the late hours of the night. The Standard also created a custom cocktail featuring Ten to One's Dark Rum, with a portion of proceeds from the sale of the drink donated to One Love Community Fridge, a Black-founded non-profit organization working to eradicate hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition.
NAHMIAS & Andrés Reisinger Hosted a Gallery Takeover
Luxury menswear brand NAHMIAS and artist Andrés Reisinger took over a gallery at the prestigious Maxfield store in Los Angeles on Feb. 29 in celebration of their new collaboration. Guests Sydney Carlson and Stassie Karanikolaou experienced Reisinger's artworks transformed into wearable pieces while DJ Tay James spun all night. The pop-up is available for public viewing through March 7.
Smith & Wollensky and Pebble Bar Celebrate Leap Day
On Feb. 29, Smith & Wollensky took over Rockefeller Center’s Pebble Bar for an intimate cocktail party. Guests, including Robert Simonson, Mandy Naglich, Sam Dangremond, and Bennett Hill, enjoyed a limited-edition menu of classic cocktails and nostalgic steakhouse bites on Pebble Bar’s private top floor Johnny’s. In partnership with Great Jones, guests were gifted bottles of Great Jones Straight Bourbon along with custom, limited-edition Smith & Wollensky x Pebble Bar hats.