It’s Marc Jacobs’ Turn To Be Sofia Coppola’s Muse

Sofia Coppola has told the fictionalized stories of thieving teens, French queens, and the First Lady of rock ‘n’ roll, but never has she told a story through documentary — until now.

On July 22, it was announced that Coppola’s upcoming project, Marc By Sofia, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in an out-of-competition slot. Centered around the life of designer Marc Jacobs, the film marks the director’s first official foray into documentary. (If you want to get really technical with it: She’s assisted her mother, a noted documentarian, on a few projects, but this will be Coppola’s first solo directing effort.)

Given their longstanding friendship, it’s no wonder why Coppola chose Jacobs to be the subject of her directorial doc debut. And while Jacobs has lovingly referred to Coppola as his “muse” in the past, it’s nice to see the tables turn.

The Venice Film Festival will take place from Aug. 27 to Sept. 9. Fingers crossed we’ll get to see the director (and her equally stylish daughters Romy and Cosima) in head-to-toe Marc on the Lido.