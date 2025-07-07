Romy & Cosima Mars Stole The Show At Le Bal

While many of us spent the weekend grilling by the lake in our oldest Old Navy flip-flops, the stars were off in Paris for Couture Week, outfitted in head-to-toe Chanel for Le Bal d’Été at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. And though the guest list was overflowing with A-list attendees such as Kirsten Dunst, Penélope Cruz, Keira Knightley, and artistic director Sofia Coppola, it was Coppola’s daughters Romy and Cosima Mars who stole the show.

Being the chronically online Gen Zer that she is, the emerging pop star commemorated the evening on Instagram for those of us who couldn’t be there, starting with an abundance of pastel Chanel bags and a treasure chest of jewels, also from the house. She even snapped a photo of what we can only imagine is a very expensive necklace next to her $16 bright pink Elf bar.

Instagram/@romymars

Now for the ‘fits: Romy was draped in a white lace spaghetti-strap dress with black paneling across the chest and waist and a matching pair of sling-backs. Coppola’s youngest, meanwhile, opted for an all-black lace number accessorized with a layered waist chain and black pumps.

Instagram/@romymars

As for Coppola herself, the Academy Award winner’s ruffled baby pink gown and satin peep-toe heels earned a dedicated solo shot on Romy’s IG story with the caption, “Mommy is Glinda rn.”