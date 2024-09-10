Romy Mars Worried Being A Nepo Baby Would Ruin Her Music Career

You can’t talk about Romy Mars without bringing up one glaring buzzword: nepotism. And yes, the Coppola family member knows that’s a double-edged sword, as she explains in a new interview, in which she explains that when she set out into the pop-music world, she felt her powerful family was more of a hindrance.

In a Teen Vogue profile published Sept. 10, Mars opened up about how she’s been received as a musician. “I was really nervous that people were going to, because of my parents, be like, ‘Oh, she's a nepotism kid making music,’” she said. “But people were really nice and that made me feel really encouraged.” (She’s talking about the overwhelmingly positive response to her debut EP Stuck Up, which she released on May 22.) Instead of the vibe-y summer release being mocked, as Mars had feared, the surprise drop was embraced by music lovers and even a nomination for song of this summer from this very site.

It’s a very similar situation to what first made Mars so famous: her viral TikTok from 2023 in which she bemoaned not being able to charter a helicopter to visit one of her friends. The oh-so-relatable clip was embraced by the internet, rather than ridiculed.

Elsewhere in her Teen Vogue profile, Mars explained how she handles the “nepo baby” label: “I think about nepotism a lot, like more than I should,” she said. “It's true there's so many talented people, more talented than me. I get the opportunity to record in a studio and have access to scripts and stuff because of my family. I can't forget that. I always try to think about how lucky I am to get the opportunities that I get, and not just [be] like, ‘Well, this is my life.’”