How To Dress For Your Euro Summer Destination

The ten-person villa has been booked, your Delta SkyMiles points have been used, and the group chat has been renamed. Congratulations, the Euro-summer trip has finally made it out of the speculation phase and into reality. All that’s left now is to pack. Simple, right? Not so much. That’s why we’ve taken many an Instagram screenshot and perused paparazzi backlogs to see how our favorite girls are dressing for their yacht excursions and weekend dips in and out of sunny locales.

These places are well-worn stops on the European A-list trail, but don’t let the locations limit what you take from this guide. We’ve considered the usual Spanish islands, the south of France, and yes, Greece, where we test-drove some luxury hotels for you, but even if you’re going to Croatia or the Jersey Shore, you can adapt the lessons below to fit your travels this summer. We broke down how everyone from Dua Lipa to Margot Robbie are keeping it breezy, easy, and skin-baring this summer across the Mediterranean.

Mallorca

Mallorca is the more laidback Balearic island, and it’s become more a destination in recent years thanks to new hotel openings and slightly more affordable villas. Dua Lipa spent a quick day or two on the island, and showed that it’s not far off from Ibiza dressing, but muted colors (or even all-black) and inventive beach layering are keys here.

Ibiza

Where Mallorca is more demure, Ibiza is more sheer and party-ready. Dakota Johnson wore our favorite dress of the bunch with her bikini underneath, channeling a bit of Siedres or Gimaguas (as she should whilst in Spain). Margot Robbie gave us a classy take on day-drinking-and-shopping dressing, with mesh and raffia accessories breathing life into a simple black dress. Oh, and if you can swing it, an Alaïa flat is apparently a required accessory for the island.

Greece

The girls are having fun in Greece, wearing as little as possible in hopes to get as much sun in as little time. Wear white, if you can, and don’t wear a heel taller than three inches. The stairs and cobblestones are not worth wobbling on.

South of France

There are two schools of thought for dressing for le sud de France. When in Provence, keep it comfy like Devon Lee Carlson and Kendall with Jane Birkin-inspired dresses, preferably from French brands (Devon’s Chloé is a highlight). If you’re in Saint-Tropez, however, act like Kylie and pretend paparazzi are hiding around every corner and pull out all the stops in sexy minis like her nautical Jean Paul Gaultier.

Italy

North, south, east, or west: You can’t go wrong with spending any amount of time in any corner of Italy. The stars have decamped to Portofino, Puglia, Tuscany, and Naples in equal doses. Dress for the occasion with casual touches of denim, hardware, and sweat-proof T-shirts à la Dua if you’re hitting up a city, or go matchy-matchy in classic Italian staples like silk and capri sets like Kylie.

