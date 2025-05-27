The 10 Best Looks From The 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Another heady 11 days in the south of France have gone by, a Palme D’Or has been handed out (A Simple Accident was this year’s recipient), and the hotels of Cannes are all breathing a sigh of relief: The Cannes Film Festival has concluded. If you think the fashion race of Met Gala weekend is busy, consider the jury members and stars who change up to three times in a day for at least four days. (That’s a minimum of 12 outfits, in case you didn’t come here to do math.) Stylists worked around the clock to ensure their starlets made a statement at photo-call, leaving their hotel, stepping out on their hotel balcony... in short, they shined everywhere they went, meaning there’s a lot of fashion to parse through.

So, who cut through the noise, and how? The most effective dressers of the week did the least — in the best way possible. Minimalism is the common thread between our top ten dressers, who were happy to (generally) avoid the sheer and excessively long train ban put in place for the red carpet. These ten outfits were fit to perfection and stood out among the more attention-grabbing (yet ultimately more ignorable) stunners. Below, find our crème de la crème of film’s most fashionable premiere carpet.

Alexander Skarsgård in Saint Laurent Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images Everyone in fashion breathed a collective sigh of relief when they discovered stylist Harry Lambert was dressing the freaky Swede for his Cannes run. This was the most devious and delightful use of a runway look on a man, and he pulls it off effortlessly.

Dakota Johnson in Gucci MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images Her covetable locks must’ve been inspiration for this dress, which was perfectly styled with just the right statement earring — no bracelets or necklaces necessary when the pink fringe does all the shining.

Alex Consani in Schiaparelli Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Pants at Cannes? When you’re the Model of the Year and in haute couture, anything goes. Shout out to Sam Visser for the seductive-yet-not-too-heavy eye look.

Charli xcx in Saint Laurent Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images This is a non-red-carpet look, but its simplicity and efficacy earned it a spot here. Her hair has never look better, ditto her body in the sheer paneling.

Simone Ashley in Vivienne Westwood Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images A pure knockout. No notes.

Julia Garner in Tom Ford Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fringe was everywhere in the south of France last week, and this shimmery lavender situation was a knockout thanks to her runway-indebted glam.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Yes, it may look like a bib, but her statuesque posture and glowy makeup make this more couture than it may seem.

Alba Rohrwacher in Prada Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The jury member and Italian actress was dressed by ultra-megastylist Karla Welch for the week, and this deep aubergine was the ultimate counterfoil to the strict dress codes while still providing intrigue.

Elle Fanning in Armani Privé Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images When in doubt, call up Armani. Fanning didn’t miss once during her brief stint in Cannes, and the so-simple-it’s-deceiving hair and makeup brought her humble Cali energy to this knockout muted dress.