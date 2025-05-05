The Best Looks At The 2025 Met Gala Pre-Parties

If you’re not familiar with the rigamarole around the Met Gala, you may be confused as to why we’re covering fashion that isn’t on the museum’s staircase. The Met is every fashion-obsessed celebrity’s time to flew their sartorial prowess and make a statement — but nobody is doing a one-and-done photo opportunity anymore. There are pre-and-after-parties to be attended, looks to be turned, and air kisses to be doled out to longtime pals and new acquaintances. It’s almost like the Oscars or Grammys, in the sense that by the time the actual event happens, we’ve gotten dozens of fresh-off-the-runway looks and vintage pulls — and our appetite has yet to be quenched.

We’re hoping to see some of our favorites, who we know are throwing, hosting, or otherwise stepping out to parties, including Miley Cyrus, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Megan Thee Stallion, Emily Ratajkowski, the Bieber-Jenner cohort, and many more recognizable faces and names. (A special thank you and hats off to everyone’s respective styling and beauty teams, who are clocking in a month’s worth of hours in the span of four days.) See who caught our eyes below.

Doechii in Louis Vuitton At The Vogue Pre-Met Kickoff Party Backgrid

Joey King in Miu Miu At The Vogue Pre-Met Kickoff Party Backgrid

Laura Harrier in Conner Ives At The Vogue Pre-Met Kickoff Party Backgrid

Hunter Schafer in Undercover At the Johnny Walker x Olivier Rousteing Pre-Met Party The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Laura Harrier in Versace At the Versace x Moda Operandi Cocktail Janet Mayer/Shutterstock

Kelela in Ferragamo At the Ferragamo Pre-Met dinner Zach Hilty / BFA

Ayo Edebiri in Ferragamo At the Ferragamo Pre-Met dinner Zach Hilty / BFA

Tracee Ellis Ross in Ferragamo At the Ferragamo Pre-Met dinner Zach Hilty / BFA

Solange Knowles in Ferragamo At the Ferragamo Pre-Met dinner Zach Hilty / BFA

Hari Nef in Ferragamo At the Ferragamo Pre-Met dinner Zach Hilty / BFA

Justine Skye in Ferragamo At the Ferragamo Pre-Met dinner Zach Hilty / BFA

Paloma Elsesser At Grace Wales Bonner presents: Togetherness at Guggenheim Hannah Turner Harts/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Sabrina Carpenter in Versace At the Versace x Moda Operandi Cocktail Backgrid

Anne Hathaway in Versace At the Versace x Moda Operandi Cocktail Janet Mayer/Shutterstock

Paloma Elsesser At the Black Hair Reimagined Show The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o in Balmain At the Johnny Walker x Olivier Rousteing Pre-Met Party The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus in Moncler x EE72 by Edward Enninful At the Moncler x Miley Cyrus event

Tracee Ellis Ross in Ferragamo At the Bergdorf Goodman x Ferragamo cocktail. Zach Hilty / BFA.com

Paloma Elsesser in Ferragamo At the Bergdorf Goodman x Ferragamo cocktail Zach Hilty / BFA.com

Vanessa Hong in Ferragamo At the Bergdorf Goodman x Ferragamo cocktail Zach Hilty / BFA.com

LaKeith Stanfield in Ferragamo At the Bergdorf Goodman x Ferragamo cocktail Zach Hilty / BFA.com

Venus X At Grace Wales Bonner presents: Togetherness at Guggenheim Hannah Turner Harts / BFA.com

Kimberly Drew At Grace Wales Bonner presents: Togetherness at Guggenheim Hannah Turner Harts / BFA.com

Selah Marley At Grace Wales Bonner presents: Togetherness at Guggenheim Hannah Turner Harts / BFA.com

Amaarae in Wales Bonner At Grace Wales Bonner presents: Togetherness at Guggenheim Hannah Turner Harts / BFA.com