The Best Looks At The 2025 Met Gala Pre-Parties

If you’re not familiar with the rigamarole around the Met Gala, you may be confused as to why we’re covering fashion that isn’t on the museum’s staircase. The Met is every fashion-obsessed celebrity’s time to flew their sartorial prowess and make a statement — but nobody is doing a one-and-done photo opportunity anymore. There are pre-and-after-parties to be attended, looks to be turned, and air kisses to be doled out to longtime pals and new acquaintances. It’s almost like the Oscars or Grammys, in the sense that by the time the actual event happens, we’ve gotten dozens of fresh-off-the-runway looks and vintage pulls — and our appetite has yet to be quenched.
We’re hoping to see some of our favorites, who we know are throwing, hosting, or otherwise stepping out to parties, including Miley Cyrus, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Megan Thee Stallion, Emily Ratajkowski, the Bieber-Jenner cohort, and many more recognizable faces and names. (A special thank you and hats off to everyone’s respective styling and beauty teams, who are clocking in a month’s worth of hours in the span of four days.) See who caught our eyes below.