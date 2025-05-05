NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 03: Hunter Schafer attends the Johnny Walker x Olivier Rousteing Pre-Met Pa...
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Fashion

The Best Looks At The 2025 Met Gala Pre-Parties

A whole visual feast before the red carpet even opens.

by Kevin LeBlanc

If you’re not familiar with the rigamarole around the Met Gala, you may be confused as to why we’re covering fashion that isn’t on the museum’s staircase. The Met is every fashion-obsessed celebrity’s time to flew their sartorial prowess and make a statement — but nobody is doing a one-and-done photo opportunity anymore. There are pre-and-after-parties to be attended, looks to be turned, and air kisses to be doled out to longtime pals and new acquaintances. It’s almost like the Oscars or Grammys, in the sense that by the time the actual event happens, we’ve gotten dozens of fresh-off-the-runway looks and vintage pulls — and our appetite has yet to be quenched.

We’re hoping to see some of our favorites, who we know are throwing, hosting, or otherwise stepping out to parties, including Miley Cyrus, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Megan Thee Stallion, Emily Ratajkowski, the Bieber-Jenner cohort, and many more recognizable faces and names. (A special thank you and hats off to everyone’s respective styling and beauty teams, who are clocking in a month’s worth of hours in the span of four days.) See who caught our eyes below.

Doechii in Louis Vuitton

At The Vogue Pre-Met Kickoff PartyBackgrid

Joey King in Miu Miu

At The Vogue Pre-Met Kickoff PartyBackgrid

Laura Harrier in Conner Ives

At The Vogue Pre-Met Kickoff PartyBackgrid

Hunter Schafer in Undercover

At the Johnny Walker x Olivier Rousteing Pre-Met PartyThe Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Laura Harrier in Versace

At the Versace x Moda Operandi CocktailJanet Mayer/Shutterstock

Kelela in Ferragamo

At the Ferragamo Pre-Met dinnerZach Hilty / BFA

Ayo Edebiri in Ferragamo

At the Ferragamo Pre-Met dinner Zach Hilty / BFA

Tracee Ellis Ross in Ferragamo

At the Ferragamo Pre-Met dinnerZach Hilty / BFA

Solange Knowles in Ferragamo

At the Ferragamo Pre-Met dinnerZach Hilty / BFA

Hari Nef in Ferragamo

At the Ferragamo Pre-Met dinner Zach Hilty / BFA

Justine Skye in Ferragamo

At the Ferragamo Pre-Met dinner Zach Hilty / BFA

Paloma Elsesser

At Grace Wales Bonner presents: Togetherness at GuggenheimHannah Turner Harts/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Sabrina Carpenter in Versace

At the Versace x Moda Operandi CocktailBackgrid

Anne Hathaway in Versace

At the Versace x Moda Operandi CocktailJanet Mayer/Shutterstock

Paloma Elsesser

At the Black Hair Reimagined ShowThe Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o in Balmain

At the Johnny Walker x Olivier Rousteing Pre-Met PartyThe Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus in Moncler x EE72 by Edward Enninful

At the Moncler x Miley Cyrus event

Tracee Ellis Ross in Ferragamo

At the Bergdorf Goodman x Ferragamo cocktail.Zach Hilty / BFA.com

Paloma Elsesser in Ferragamo

At the Bergdorf Goodman x Ferragamo cocktailZach Hilty / BFA.com

Vanessa Hong in Ferragamo

At the Bergdorf Goodman x Ferragamo cocktailZach Hilty / BFA.com

LaKeith Stanfield in Ferragamo

At the Bergdorf Goodman x Ferragamo cocktailZach Hilty / BFA.com

Venus X

At Grace Wales Bonner presents: Togetherness at GuggenheimHannah Turner Harts / BFA.com

Kimberly Drew

At Grace Wales Bonner presents: Togetherness at GuggenheimHannah Turner Harts / BFA.com

Selah Marley

At Grace Wales Bonner presents: Togetherness at GuggenheimHannah Turner Harts / BFA.com

Amaarae in Wales Bonner

At Grace Wales Bonner presents: Togetherness at GuggenheimHannah Turner Harts / BFA.com

A$AP Rocky

At Anna Wintour’s Pre-Met Gala dinnerBackgrid