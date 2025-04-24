Miley’s Off-Duty-Rock-Star Fashion Is Simple, Not Basic

The weather’s finally turned for the better, Lorde just dropped her new single, Addison’s debut album gets a cover, and suddenly all is right with the world again. If you’re anything like us and your tax return hit, you’re probably questioning all the warmer-weather clothing in your closet right now. Let fashion’s new drops inspire you to embrace gingham, florals, and checkerboard patterns this season — and pick up a matching bandana set for your dog and you while you’re at it. Below we’ve gathered the must-know fashion news of the week that you might’ve scrolled by in between all your friends’ posts from Lorde’s Washington Square Park meetup.

Magda Butrym’s H&M Collection Can Finally Be Yours

The floral-filled fantasy we fell in love with on Chloë Sevigny, Charlotte Lawrence, and Kelela at the launch party in New York is finally hitting stores on April 24 at 10 a.m.. We anticipate a very quick sellout, so if there’s a rose-covered top that speaks to you, don’t hesitate.

Hommegirls Has New Kicks...

Their second OTW by Vans collection includes green-and-tan checkerboard low-rise sneaks, plus excellent utility jackets and pants.

... And New Digs

The clothing-brand-cult-indie-magazine hybrid opened a dry cleaner’s just south of Canal Street at 112 Walker Street. Kidding, but the ministore’s rotating dry-cleaning rack is a cheeky way to show off their infamous striped shirts and boxers.

Miley’s Back In The City

We’re just happy to see her in the city again. The fashion is designer-only (duh) and full of leather, pointy heels, and capacious Khaite button-downs.

Dries Finally Settles In Soho

Dries Van Noten’s first standalone boutique in New York is on a covetable block of Mercer Street, joining the likes of Marni, Khaite, and the Mercer Hotel. Just like the ineffably chic store in Los Angeles, this space is curated like an art gallery, with works by Tracey Emin and Gaetano Pesce complementing the brand’s newest fragrances and fashion.

Hunza G Drops Gingham Goodies

Luna Blaise sports the brand’s new seersucker picnic vibe, including yet another bandana for your shopping pleasure. Grab the black-and-white styles today, and the red in May.

Damson Madder Wants To Dress Your Kitchen (& Dog)

The brand’s cutesy patterns that appear on their signature dresses and blouses are now available on aprons, pillowcases, kitchen towels, ceramics, and yes, pet neckerchiefs.

Bvlgari Reopens Their Futuristic New Home

It just so happens to be the largest single-brand manufacturing site in the world, and uses a massive amount of solar power and other sustainable energy sources to make their gold Serpenti-producing factory LEED GOLD-certified.