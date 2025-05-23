Rocky & RiRi Rave On A Boat With Ray-Ban

Any chance we had to be out this week, we gamely took. The weather in New York was, in a word, sh*t, but around the world at Cannes and in Los Angeles, the sun looked down favorably upon partygoers as they flitted from event to event. Before everyone’s schedules are filled with OOOs, brands corralled VIPS into store openings, celebrations, and multilevel listening experiences for a pre-MDW catchup. Keep scrolling to see the best party photos from the last 10 or so days.

Ray-Ban & A$AP Rocky Set Sail In Cannes

After Rocky made his cinematic debut in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, he joined an Alaïa-clad Rihanna and guests like Barbara Palvin and Alex Consani on a boat with Ray-Ban. Not only was it a celebration of his freshly displayed acting chops, but the new Ray-Ban Wayfarer Puffer (pretty self-explanatory) got their debut on the power couple.

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, A$AP Rocky, Rihanna German Larkin Alex Consani German Larkin Stella Maxwell, Barbara Palvin German Larkin Dixie D’Amelio German Larkin 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Tory Burch & BonBon Feel The (Sugar) Rush

The New York it girl staple and the essential Lower East Side candy shop honored their confectionary collaboration with a party at BonBon’s Red Hook factory, where Francesca Keller hit the decks and guests got to custom-fill their own candy bags.

Francesca Keller Sansho Scott/BFA.com Selim Adira, Tory Burch, Leo Schaltz, Robert Persson Sansho Scott/BFA.com Sophie Roe Sansho Scott/BFA.com Courtney Grow Sansho Scott/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Bulgari Sparkles Against The Sea

It’s The White Lotus Season 2 all over again: The upper class have descended upon Sicily. This time, there’s no murder plots involved, just Bulgari showing off their Polychroma collection rife with “millionaire pieces” (60, to be exact) in front of house ambassadors Lisa and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas.

Lisa Greg Williams Priyanka Chopra-Jonas Greg Williams Viola Davis Greg Williams Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Miu Miu Toasts To Catherine Martin

The second-hottest brand in the world enlisted Martin, a four-time Academy Award-nominated costume designer, to collaborate on a Miu Miu Upcycled collection, and the cinematically inclined label took advantage of Cannes to host a celebratory lunch with the ladies of Miu Miu like Emma Corrin and Diana Silvers.

Emma Corrin Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Diana Silvers Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Aja Naomi King Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Iris Law Photopix/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Flamingo Estate Shows Burberry The California Way

Burberry’s new Highgrove collection is indebted to the private residence gardens of the king and queen, and they brought it to the West Coast to give the SoCal set a taste of British serenity. Richard Christiansen’s Flamingo Estate hosted creators like Morgan Stewart McGraw and Salem Mitchell for a day of trenchcoat sporting, ikebana classes, and custom soap workshops.

Courtesy of Burberry Aimee Song, Djuna Bel Courtesy of Burberry Morgan Stewart McGraw Courtesy of Burberry Salem Mitchell Courtesy of Burberry 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Longchamp Fêtes Its New Look

More than just a great tote bag brand, Longchamp has expanded into really great casual ready-to-wear and cutesy bags for minimal schlepping. Their newly renovated Soho store got the downtown-New York party treatment, complete with a stop-in from Emma Roberts and a neon-sign photo call.

Emma Roberts, Tommy Dorfman BFA.com Ego Nwodim, Dascha Polanco BFA.com Amrit Tietz, Mona Matsuoka BFA.com Isabela Merced BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Tod’s Does A Stylish Midtown Shoemaking Workshop

If anyone knows shoes, it’s Italians, and nobody does loafers better than Tod’s. They launched a book about making the infamous Gammino silhouette, Italian Hands, and flexed their handiwork with an in-store workshop and cocktail attended by Katie Holmes, Rachel Brosnahan, Penn Badgley, and more leather-shoe-clad glitterati.

Rachel Brosnahan Mike Vitelli & Deonté Lee/BFA.com Katie Holmes Mike Vitelli & Deonté Lee/BFA.com Danai Gurira, Rachel Brosnahan Mike Vitelli & Deonté Lee/BFA.com Andrew Scott, Jason Ralph, Rachel Brosnahan, Penn Badgley Mike Vitelli & Deonté Lee/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Standard Is Belgian Now

New hotels are a dime a dozen in New York, but when our favorite chain breaks new ground in different countries, we take note. The Standard is now in Brussels, and they brought out Honey Dijon to DJ the opening, which held a room of Euro-chic celebrities.

Honey Dijon Dave Bennett at Getty Images Isobel Richmond, Lennon Gallagher Dave Bennett at Getty Images Kelvin Bueno, Connie Constance Dave Bennett at Getty Images Miss Fame Dave Bennett at Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Valentino Gets Hi-Fi On Madison Avenue

Alessandro Michele reimagined the mezzanine of the New York flagship in partnership with Terraforma to create L’Atelier Sonore, a listening room outfitted to present the best in sound and music. The opening party brought out bow-and-floral-bedecked content creators and friends of the brand, who got a peek into the architecturally intricate world of Valentino.

Casimere Jollette BFA.com Yan Yan Chan BFA.com Christie Tyler BFA.com Coco Mellors Jason Lowrie/BFA.com/Shutterstock 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Dr. Barbara Sturm Brings The (Anti-Inflammatory) Haus Down

Every celebrity’s favorite skin care brand hosted an “Anti-Inflammatory Haus” in May, to not only celebrate 10 years of the Hyaluronic Serum, but bring some soothing energy and skin care to Manhattan. Katie Holmes co-hosted the opening cocktail, where Sturm’s friends danced, shopped, and looked markedly less puffy than normal, thanks to her scientifically-backed formulas.