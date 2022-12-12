Backstage at Jingle Ball With Demi Lovato, Dove Cameron, and Katie Holmes

It’s simply not the holidays without IHeartRadio’s JingleBall. Every year, the broadcast company puts together a festive lineup of the year’s hottest pop stars for a star-studded show all across the country and beyond.

This year’s New York show, held at Madison Square Garden, was host to performers like Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and NYLON’s reigning It Girl Dove Cameron, as well as several celebrity guests, including Katie Holmes in a headline-making ensemble. Here, photographer Vincenzo Dimino goes behind-the-scenes to give NYLON readers an exclusive intimate look.