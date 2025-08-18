Amelia Gray’s Next Big Gig? The Devil Wears Prada 2

Just as our favorite A-listers were preparing to spend the last few weeks of summer in their Hamptons homesteads, their plans were all seemingly derailed by a single call from The Devil Wears Prada 2 casting department. (This is definitely, undoubtedly how it went down.) The latest celeb to be seen on set? Amelia Gray.

The 24-year-old model was spotted filming the long-awaited sequel on Aug. 18 sporting her best off-duty ‘fit: an oversize leather jacket, baggy denim, requisite Balenciaga bag, and a baby tee fittingly printed with the phrase “Supermodel.”

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

If it seems like everyone in Hollywood and their mother is in this movie, you’re not entirely wrong: It’s only been a few weeks since we reported that NYLON It Girl Pauline Chalamet, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and B.J. Novak would be joining the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2, but since then, a never-ending slew of set photos have all but confirmed cameos from the likes of Simone Ashley, Sydney Sweeney, and Marc Jacobs, to name a few.

Still, Gray’s involvement is not as surprising as that of, say, Paige DeSorbo, who was also captured filming on Aug. 18. After all, Gray is a direct descendent of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, and though this might be her first time on the big screen, Real Housewives fans know she’s been living in front of the camera since she was a teen.