Sydney Sweeney has proved herself as the go-to Gen Z on-screen chameleon: One minute she’s the girl next door with boy problems as Cassie on Euphoria, the next she’s a drug addict messing up her mom’s life in Echo Valley. Her upcoming (and headline-grabbing) role as Christy Martin in the biopic Christy saw Sweeney transform into the pro boxer, proving her physical commitment goes beyond a hair or wardrobe change. When she’s not on set, though, as she tells NYLON, Sweeney really does feel the most herself when in a pair of jeans and a T-shirt.

That’s why American Eagle made her the face of its denim-forward fall campaign, styled by her longtime collaborator Molly Dickson, who helped make the brand’s classic silhouettes feel fresh and entirely at home on Sweeney. The hero piece? Sweeney’s eponymous take on the label’s staple Dream Drape, with a butterfly embroidered on the back pocket. The butterfly is a known symbol for domestic violence survivors, and Sweeney says she hopes to honor Martin’s story with the jeans while giving back — 100% of the proceeds from sales of the style will go to the Crisis Text Line, a 24/7 mental-health support center.

Below, NYLON chats with Sweeney — who was enjoying her last moments of pre-Euphoria-filming relaxation in Idaho — to talk about good jeans and jeans that do good, the role costumes play in her acting process, and which character she’d gift a pair of the Sydney Jean. We also have an exclusive look at a campaign video in which her reverse psychology gets us in her jeans.

This collaboration feels like a natural extension of your style. Tell me about the process of dreaming this up.

We talked about a piece I could help make, and I wanted to do something in honor of something super important to me. After filming Christy, I’ve been wanting to bring more awareness to domestic violence, so this piece is very meaningful. We went back and forth on different designs and the butterfly really symbolizes that, and I was so happy American Eagle was willing to support my vision and amplify how important this message is. I love when something makes an impact, so I am hoping people want to support that as well.

Using fashion as a tool for good is so important, especially now. Have you used fashion as a tool for good before, or can you think of other people doing it and it inspiring you?

Honestly, I think one of my favorite things — and I think this is why I love partnering with American Eagle — is yes, I can wear gowns and get all dressed up and go to glamorous events, but I feel the most confident, bold, fun, and Syd when I’m in a pair of jeans and a T-shirt. I think it’s cool to be able to show the girls, “Hey, you don’t have to get all dressed up if you’re just confident and comfortable in whatever you are.” If you’re happy, that’s all that matters.

I think honoring your truest self is something people will resonate with in this campaign. Tell me about shooting the campaign and how you styled the jeans.

I felt the most me in the photos, and I’m so happy with all the photos and the videos, to the point where I might post every single photo. My stylist Molly Dickson was on the team, and she’s also very much like me. She’s a jeans-and-T-shirt kind of girl. She grew up on a ranch, so she always understands what makes me the most me. When we were putting these pieces together, it was our dream closet all in one. They let me bring my dog Sully into some of the shots, which was so cute. He was so little. When I saw all the photos, I was like, “Oh, my God, he’s grown up so much.” It became this passion project, and I loved it.

How would you style the jeans to go to, say, dinner with friends? What would you throw on to make them feel a little more special?

I’d do a baggier jean and a fun little kitten-heel sandal. I’d put a thin belt on, and then I’d wear a cute flow-y tank top, bring a jean jacket, and we’re good. Shoes really change it for me. A pair of jeans, you can do anything with: You can go work on a car, go to dinner, go dancing, and then you change up the shoes.

Which one of your characters past, present, or future would you want to see wearing the Sydney jean?

For me, these jeans are special because of what I’ve learned and my experience with Christy. It would be beyond meaningful to give her a pair of the jeans. Characterwise, honestly, I feel like Cassie needs the jeans.

Cassie is such an American Eagle girl.

Yeah, Cassie would live in all American Eagle. She would love it.

You have another movie where you’re wearing jeans coming out soon, Americana. You and Halsey are in your Western bag. I’m curious how the costuming felt and if you took anything from that style.

It was really fun. Penny Jo was a character who from a very, very small town, comes from nothing, and has big dreams. She wants to be Dolly Parton; she wants to run to Nashville and be a country music singer. It was this mix of “What does she have?” and “What can she do with it?” It’s all very stripped back, but she has different layers that are like her armor. She has this pink jacket with tassels she found at a thrift store, and she loves her cowboy boots. We had to be conscious of what she would actually have to play with, and not dress her up so much and make it unrealistic.

Courtesy of American Eagle Courtesy of American Eagle 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Costuming can make or break the movie. You’ve played so many diverse characters, and the clothes are never wearing you. That’s also true to your personal style: Even if it’s a long gown, it’s never wearing you.

Thank you. It’s hard to do. Sometimes these designers don’t let you tailor stuff, and you’re like, “I’m not 6 foot.”

The tailoring really makes a difference.

It really does. Also, this is a funny shout-out, but on American Eagle, you can order short or tall jeans, and I love that.

What do you have planned for the rest of the summer?

This is my last weekend of “me” time, and then I jump into Euphoria. I’m head down for the next few months on that every day. I will be in L.A., I’ll be on set, and I will be Cassie.

Sydney Sweeney’s curation of her favorite American Eagle denim is now on ae.com. The Sydney Jean will be available soon.