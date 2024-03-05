Sydney Sweeney Winds Down With Double Cleansing and Law & Order: SVU

If you’ve gotten the impression that Sydney Sweeney is flawless based on what you’ve seen in movies and magazines, I’m here to confirm that, face to face, she’s as stunning as you would imagine.

But when I spoke with the actor ahead of the March 5 launch of the new Laneige Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask (she’s the global ambassador for the brand), what I learned was that she also has the efficiency of train conductor. Even though she’s often running on limited sleep given her packed schedule, Sweeney tells me that she’s never hit the snooze button nor missed a night of washing her face — ever. She says drinking water is her favorite wellness ritual, which could explain why, during our conversation, I observed two different people checking to see if there were enough Core Hydration bottles at the ready. As we know well, beauty takes work, and the 26-year-old is clearly willing to put in the effort, down to her skin care routine.

Ahead, see how Sweeney winds down with double cleansing, Insomnia Cookies, and her dog, Tank.

What time do you usually try to go to sleep?

It honestly depends on my schedule. If I’m not filming and I actually can decide myself, it’s usually around midnight.

When do you start getting ready to go to bed?

It usually takes me about 30 minutes to get ready for bed and to totally wind down.

How do you like to wind down?

Honestly, it’s my skin care routine. It gets me into the mood of calming down, it’s kind of like erasing the whole day.

Walk me through it.

I like to double cleanse, so I like to use the [Laneige] Cream Skin Milk Oil Cleanser and then the Water Bank foam cleanser. I really believe in double cleansing — always. And then depending on what kind of day I had, sometimes I use maybe my [Therabody TheraFace] light-therapy mask. The mask takes like 15 minutes — it’s the one your strap on your face — and I’ll put lotion all over my body while the light is doing its magic. Then I’ll put the [Laneige] Water Sleeping Mask on, but lately, I’ve been using the new Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask, which has been unbelievable. It has collagen in it, and I’ve just been feeling really refreshed. I use it instead of moisturizer and honestly, it does everything. And then I’ll use the Water Bank eye cream and the Lip Sleeping Mask. That’s pretty much it.

What else has to happen in your nighttime routine?

I’ll do hair oil. I’ve been using this Kérastase Elixir hair oil that I’ve been loving. This is my year of hair health — I’m trying so hard! I’m trying not to color it. It has a hard root line, so I’ll have to add a little bit of highlights here and there, but I’m trying to let it grow. My hair breaks so easily. I sleep on a silk pillowcase, because it’s the best for your skin and for your hair.

You said your schedule changes a lot. If you’re staying out late, how does that change your skin care routine when you get home?

Never. I always do it. That’s my No. 1 rule: Always wash your face and do skin care.

So, have you ever gone to sleep with your makeup on?

Never.

If you have a boozy night, do you have any hangover prevention tricks?

I’m so boring; I just drink water.

What are your favorite wellness rituals?

Drink a lot of water.

Anything else? Meditating? Journaling? Supplements? Baths?

Nope, I just work.

What’s the weirdest part of your routine?

I don’t think it’s weird, but I like to ice my face — especially in the morning. I always have an ice roller with me, but sometimes I’ll take a good old-fashioned ice cube and just go for it until it melts all the way.

What kind of pajamas do you wear?

I am definitely a matching-sets kind of girl. My entire life I was an oversize T-shirt girl, but in the last year I’ve been getting into matching pajamas. We’re upgrading. Last night I wore a set that had little bees all over it.

Is there anything else you always take with you to bed?

My dog, Tank. She and I literally sleep together. I’m her big spoon; she’s my little spoon.

What’s the last thing you do before you fall asleep? Do you scroll on your phone or put it away?

I’m addicted to [Law & Order:] SVU, so I like to watch it on the TV before I go to bed. My phone, I have it with me, but on the nightstand.

Do you remember what the last thought you had before you went to sleep last night?

I had some Insomnia Cookies last night, and they sent a tub of icing. And while I was dipping the cookies into the tub of icing I thought, “This is going to be a great night.” So I think I might have dreamt of the cookies.

It sounds like you sleep very well.

Yeah. But honestly, I sleep the best on planes because it is the most uninterrupted sleep I can get, and I know exactly how many hours of sleep I can get. In my day-to-day life, it depends on what I’m doing and how busy I am and what I’m working on. Sometimes I’ll get four hours of sleep, sometimes I’ll get six. I’m not really a routine kind of person; it’s just whatever I can get. This is how it’s been for five or six years now, so I’ve gotten used to it. Actually, sometimes thrive off the least amount of sleep possible.

What’s your routine to help fall asleep on a plane?

My biggest thing is I always cleanse my face and do my skin care on a plane, then I can fall asleep. Laneige has this toner — the Cream Skin Toner Mist that I’m obsessed with — and I always bring it on the flights for an extra pump of hydration. Everything gets pulled from your skin on a plane. The Lip Sleeping Mask is a must — I always have one in every single purse and bag. I will slather on the Water Sleeping Mask or the Bouncy & Firm one, and then I’ll put this 111Skin sheet mask over it to lock it all in and keep the plane from soaking it all up. When I wake up from the flight, my skin looks so nice. I probably look insane, but I love it.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.