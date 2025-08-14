It’s a rare thing to see Role Model opening for Gracie Abrams — rarer still now that he’s focusing on his acting debut — but fre not: NYLON caught their two-night run at Madison Square Garden, with a behind-the-scenes look at every Valentino ruffle and surprise guest in between.

In the exclusive shots seen below, the artist (government name: Tucker Pillsbury) can be seen grooving with his Good Sex co-star Natalie Portman, showing off his shiny new Gretsch guitar, and playfully “confronting” his drummer, all while dressed in Western-inspired Bode and a spray of Alessandro Michele frills. “Happy to be back on Miss Gracie’s stage,” he captioned one of the images — and it shows.

Ahead of Pillsbury’s final The Secret of Us dates later this month at Mexico City’s Pepsi Center WTC, relive the joy, the outfits, and one extra-special “Sally” straight ahead.

Head-to-toe Bode for Night 1

Daddy long legs

“Frances” phone lights

Happy to be back on Miss Gracie’s stage

Diva of all divas Natalie Portman as Sally

Me and my name tag in case you forget

Valentino ruffles with my new Gretsch for Night 2

Me threatening my drummer

See you in Mexico City