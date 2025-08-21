We Have The IDs On Kendall, Hailey & The Carlson Sisters’ Summer Shoes

If it feels like you blinked and it’s 2012 all over again, you’re not alone. Both friend cohorts in my actual life and gaggles of A-list girls are cherishing the last breaths of summer by doing what Gen Z used to do over ten years ago: group shopping trips to Brandy Melville. Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Francesca Aiello, and the Carlson sisters all picked up the signature hefty black bags from the teen-tailer, and while we won’t see the contents until their respective photo dumps drop, we can at least dissect their summer footwear choices.

It’s unusual to see people who get gifted Balenciaga bags and Reformation sets go out for some retail therapy, but they provided us with some late-summer shoe inspiration in the parking lot of Brentwood Country Mart. Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello wore flatform sandals (not quite as teetering as Kylie’s five-inch pair, but vertically advantageous nonetheless), paired with a babydoll dress and a Bottega Veneta hobo bag. Devon Lee wore The Row’s Dune sandals in red, as any older sister and trendsetter should. Sydney wore a pointed-toe black patent ballerina flat, which we believe are from Italian brand No. 21.

Backgrid

Mrs. Bieber paired true-blue denim (one of our summer jean trends, thank you very much) with her trusty Toteme kitten-heeled thong sandals, plus some more intriccato Bottega leather on her shoulder. Kendall rounded out the group stomping in a toe-looped flat sandal — the Link style, to be specific — from The Row (where else?).

Backgrid Backgrid 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The clothes they’re wearing indicate various levels of dipping back into the early 2010s, with Devon Lee leading the slightly chaotic charge into Brandy territory with a flowy sweatpant, neon baseball hat, and a cami top. Pair the simplicity of a baby tee and lycra pant with a more trend-forward shoe, whether letting your feet free with a sandal or going un po italiano like Sydney. No matter your persuasion, shop the selection of summer shoes seen on the quintet of shoppers below.