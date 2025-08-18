The bag-charm thing is getting old fast — will all those legions of Labubus end up as pet toys? — but there’s one more we’d happily add to the NYLON-party Coach dino, bunch of Glossier bananas, Godmode egg, and various flora and fauna clanking around on our Teckel straps: 818 Tequila’s new Minis.

“We designed the 818 Minis to be chic and fun,” says founder Kendall Jenner of the 50-milliliter bottles containing the brand’s award-winning Reposado and Blanco. “The release is a direct response to what our fans have been asking for, it’s about growing our portfolio and making 818 more accessible in everyday moments. We’ve made our Minis into your new favorite accessory!”

Given the Minis’ highly portable nature, you can fill in the blanks regarding usage — though, if you see me taking a personality nip before (and maybe during) a NYLON dinner or party... that’s kind of the whole point, which is underscored by the carefree, spontaneous vibe of the accompanying campaign.

For pregaming or maintaining a titrated buzz, the 818 Minis will be rolling out nationwide at liquor stores in September, while the limited-edition bag charms will launch as part of a Gopuff bundle on Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. ET.