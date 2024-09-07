A few hours before Paris Hilton took the pink stage in a blindingly pink out to perform her hit song “Stars Are Blind” at NYLON Nights Fashion Week Edition, the 7th floor of Sixty LES was decked out in a similar hue. There, NYLON editor-in-chief Lauren McCarthy gathered a small group of friends of the magazine for an intimate dinner to celebrate NYLON’s newest zine, starring Hilton, and to kick off New York Fashion Week.

Held at Make Believe and catered by Blue Ribbon Sushi, located just a few floors below within the Lower East Side hotel, the space was pink-forward, thanks to the already blush-colored banquettes and floral arrangements by Dearest Rachel. King Princess and Mia Berrin of Pom Pom Squad were among the first to arrive, grabbing drinks while a female-forward playlist that ranged from Fiona Apple to Selena Gomez to Sherly Crow played throughout the night. (It was curated by McCarthy herself exclusively for the evening and you can listen to it here.)

As cocktail hour progressed, King Pricess sidled up with the members of MUNA to rifle through the latest issue, as New York staples including Tefi, Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, and Harmony Tividad took in the skyline at the outdoor deck. Hayley Williams arrived with stylist Lindsey Hartman and Good Dye Young co-founder Brian O-Connor. Additional guests included Peyton Dix, Gabby Prescod, Willa Bennett, Steff Yotka, and Gabby Katz.

After platters of sushi had been cleared, everyone took advantage of the private Toiletpaper hotel rooms, transformed into a touchup station for the evening, complete with Dolce Glow self-tanning contour and Voluspa candles, as well as to-go Etoile makeup pouches that included Summer Fridays Jet Set hydration mist and Dream lip oil, Orebella Nightcap fragrance, and a Glossier Lip Liner — all the tools for a great NYLON night.

Here, get an exclusive look into the night.

Hayley Williams 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Tefi Pessoa

Muna, King Princess, & Harmony Tividad

Harmony Tividad

Muna & Hayley Williams

Pom Pom Squad

King Princess & Willa Bennett

Naomi & Jo of Muna

Charlotte Owen & Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor