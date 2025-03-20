8 Ways To Do Spring's Funniest Accessory Trend

Bag charms seized upon the TikTok-inclined fashion set faster than you can mutter “clutter-core,” with girls adorning totes and shoulder bags with paracords, leather chains, and all versions of chintzy paraphernalia with clip-on abilities. But the trend, now three seasons after it debuted on the runways, feels played out. Luckily, the likes of Doechii and Rihanna are here with an update: Why not accessorize your bag with a smaller version of it attached? The bag-on-bag trend will surely have legs going into spring.

Miu Miu and Bottega Veneta initially proposed adorning your purse with lots of goodies for Spring/Summer 2024, but for Fall/Winter 2024, they focused in on the new Matryoska-doll permutation. It calls for less bling and more optical-illusion-style doubling up on the same silhouette, or two similiar versions. Two bags are the minimum moving forward. This may be standard for the tote-bag-and-purse slingers, but for the low-key girls, this marks a momentum shift towards maximalist tendencies.

Of course, Doechii and Rihanna make it look easy in designer bags that we can barely afford the nano versions of, but there’s less expensive ways to buy into the trend. Pair a bag you may already have with a mini version of your favorite bag, or buy one secondhand and the other brand new. The key is to embrace the shrunken and big versions. Play around with pattern clashing and unexpected color combinations, because in the end, this is a silly trend meant to bring smiles to strangers’ faces when they spot your ridiculously small little-sister bag attached to your bigger one on the train.