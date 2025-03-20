PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fash...
Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

8 Ways To Do Spring's Funniest Accessory Trend

As seen at Miu Miu — and perfected by Rihanna.

by Kevin LeBlanc
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Bag charms seized upon the TikTok-inclined fashion set faster than you can mutter “clutter-core,” with girls adorning totes and shoulder bags with paracords, leather chains, and all versions of chintzy paraphernalia with clip-on abilities. But the trend, now three seasons after it debuted on the runways, feels played out. Luckily, the likes of Doechii and Rihanna are here with an update: Why not accessorize your bag with a smaller version of it attached? The bag-on-bag trend will surely have legs going into spring.

Miu Miu and Bottega Veneta initially proposed adorning your purse with lots of goodies for Spring/Summer 2024, but for Fall/Winter 2024, they focused in on the new Matryoska-doll permutation. It calls for less bling and more optical-illusion-style doubling up on the same silhouette, or two similiar versions. Two bags are the minimum moving forward. This may be standard for the tote-bag-and-purse slingers, but for the low-key girls, this marks a momentum shift towards maximalist tendencies.

Doechii in Miu MiuJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Rihanna in ChanelBackgrid
Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2024Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2024Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
1 / 4
1 / 4

Of course, Doechii and Rihanna make it look easy in designer bags that we can barely afford the nano versions of, but there’s less expensive ways to buy into the trend. Pair a bag you may already have with a mini version of your favorite bag, or buy one secondhand and the other brand new. The key is to embrace the shrunken and big versions. Play around with pattern clashing and unexpected color combinations, because in the end, this is a silly trend meant to bring smiles to strangers’ faces when they spot your ridiculously small little-sister bag attached to your bigger one on the train.

Nolita Large Hobo Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors
$398
see on michael kors
Nolita Small Cheetah Print Calf Hair Hobo Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors
$229
$298
see on michael kors
Beau Leather Top-Handle Bag
Miu Miu
$3,450
see on miu miu
Leather Trick
Miu Miu
$1,170
see on farfetch
Le City Medium Bag in Mineral Blue
Balenciaga
$2,900
see on balenciaga
Le City Micro Bag Charm
Balenciaga
$895
Bou Top-Handle Bag
GANNI
$371.25
$495
see on saks fifth avenue
Bou Bag Nano Keyring
GANNI
$185
see on farfetch
1DR Iconic Shoulder Bag in Metallic Leather
Diesel
$695
see on diesel
Bag Charm in Metallic Leather
Diesel
$225
see on diesel
Hug Bag L In Burnt Ocher
Ferragamo
$3,500
see on ferragamo
Hug Mini Charm in Flame Red
Ferragamo
$380
see on ferragamo
Re-Edition 1978 Re-Nylon Bag
Prada
$1,690
see on prada
Wave Mini Icon Re-Nylon Bag Charm
Prada
$695
see on prada
Fuschia Sequinned Baguette Bag
Fendi
$5,000
see on fendi
Nano Baguette Charm with Purple Sequins
Fendi
$1,190