Are You Brave Enough To Try Kylie Jenner’s 5-Inch Flip-Flops?

Girls, gays, and theys all agree on the dog-freeing Flip-Flop Summer we are having. It’s hard not to come across a thong sandal and its iterations (jellied, studded, adorned with keys) on your For You and Explore pages in recent months, with everyone from The Row to Old Navy capitalizing on the moment. But the weirdest take of all comes from the mind of Eli Russell Linnetz; his five-inch platformed take on a Cali staple just got the ultimate Calabasas approval via Kylie Jenner.

Jenner has indeed propagated the seeds of the trend (and our favorite swim moments of summer 2025) with her Dune flip-flops from the Olsen twins and worn other styles whilst in yachting mode, but her ERL “Big” flip-flops, whether for an editorial or not, are the most high-fashion (and ankle-breaking) take yet. The $375 suede-and-rubber style was an apt choice for a photoshoot fitting, with a loose pair of sweats, bra top, and buggy sunnies capping it all off.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

It’s freaky, camp, and so true to King Kylie, who could easily storm into Forma Pilates in West Hollywood in this. It’s the ultra-editorial take on the paparazzi workout ‘fit, blown up to scintillating proportions. That was the long and short of Linnetz’s release of flip-flops, which also include more earthbound styles and a “Huge” style (seen below), which clock in at $1,250 and are made to order. In a sea of ultimately quotidian sandals, Jenner’s will literally have her standing out amongst the crowd, and also paying homage to the freaky wedges of early-aughts divas past. It’s retro, it’s now, it’s preppy, it’s Cali-cool — in short, it’s a little bit of everything, and a fashionably dangerous one-up on everyone else’s simple floor-clackers.