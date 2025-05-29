LiLo & A Celeb-Heavy Cast Pump It Up In This New Activewear Campaign

The precipice of summer promises some warmer weather to test our favorite summertime trends, but the weather simply hasn’t cooperated. Fashion doesn’t care, though, and is steaming full-throttle into new territory with delectable candy-colored bags and new dresses just in time to shove into your overweight carry-on. There’s also another piece in the designer-appointment puzzle being shifted, plus some campaigns and album-cover shoots worth a closer look.

Bottega Veneta Celebrates Intreccato With Some (Familiar) New Faces

The first of the ambassador musical chairs have started, with friends of the brand (both old and new) like Lauren Hutton, Tyler, The Creator, Julianne Moore, and Zadie Smith all enlisted to honor 50 years of the classic woven leather.

Julianne Moore Jack Davison Tyler, The Creator Jack Davison Lauren Hutton Jack Davison Zadie Smith Jack Davison 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Maria Grazie Chiuri Takes Her Final Bow

The creative director of Dior womenswear officially stepped down this morning, wrapping up her incredibly successful nine-year stint at the helm of the French maison. Her Rome Cruise show this week served as an apt goodbye, rife with feminist touches, lots of lace, and female-form-flattering corsetry. Now we wait to see if Jonathan Anderson will take the helm at both mens and womens for the brand.

ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images

Gucci’s Easter-Egg Bags Are A Summer No-Brainer

The GG Marmont got a pastel update just in time for sweaty summer dressing. Go in all-black like Julia Garner and Xenia Adonts to let the peachy-keen colors pop, or let it complement your red and blue like Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Daisy Edgar-Jones Courtesy of Gucci Xenia Adonts Courtesy of Gucci Devon Lee Carlson Courtesy of Gucci Julia Garner Courtesy of Gucci 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

LiLo Leads A Zumba Class For Old Navy

Only the directorial prowess of Torso Solutions could bring Charo, Quen Blackwell, Dylan Efron, and a Jane-Fonda-slash-Jamie-Lee-Curtis-esque Lindsay Lohan in the same commercial.

Torso Solutions

Alex Consani Serves Beachy Waves & Toe-Ring Sandals

H&M’s second summer drop has arrived, and has plentiful options for wherever the season takes you — whether to a far-flung resort or down the block for some wine and cheese. Shop the selection here before it sells out.

Courtesy of H&M

HAIM Self-Styles Their “Take Me Back” Cover

Photographer Terrence O’Connor told the world via Instagram that him and “d” (Danielle) were “buying out the Manchester Victoria’s Secret” before self-styling this Y2Chaotic-lite cover with low-slung jeans revealing lacy briefs. We’re here for the weirdly wrapped scarves and baby cardigan tee paying homage to the original reference, a 2004 paparazzi shot of Keira Knightley and Jamie Dornan.