Quen Blackwell & Role Model Are Stella McCartney’s Gen Z Muses

When has fashion ever taken a week off? The Met Gala simply wasn’t enough for the celebrities and the various brands, stylists, glam teams, and entourages that surround such a megawatt event, and they’re already onto the next. The Cannes Film Festival has kicked off in the south of France, bringing back the goddaughter of the event Bella Hadid, and yeah, some movies as well. Elsewhere in the fashion world, the accessories have it this week, with three same-same-but-different launches that deserve your attention.

Stella McCartney’s New-Gen Faces Are Very Familiar

The newest collection from fashion’s freakiest (and Earth-loving) female pays homage to her most infamous bag, the Falabella, with a new limited-edition range as shown off by known Stella fan Role Model plus IRL BFFs Quen Blackwell and Odessa A’Zion.

An Early Cannes Check-In: Who’s Ahead In The Fashion Game?

It’s not a competition, but if we were picking winners, we’d draw Pom Klementieff in plunging periwinkle Loewe, blonde Bella in dress-code-skirting Saint Laurent, and Alba Rohrwacher in a recreation of ‘80s Chanel Couture.

Swatch Gets Wet With SCUBAQUA

The jellyfish-inspired watches are not afraid of water — and water isn’t afraid of them, as they’re made with biosourced materials sourced from castor oil. We’re fond of the aqua blue and eel green.

Now You See Her...

... and now you definitely don’t. Versace’s new Reveal watch has a Medusa head covering up its face, for when you want to wear a watch but don’t want everyone knowing about it.