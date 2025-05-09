The Best Party Photos Of The Week That Aren’t Met Gala-Related

Our party feet are still sore from hopping around in the rain to various Met Gala afterparties — and also staying put at the celebrity residence, The Mark Hotel, to see people arrive back from the Met and head out for their second go of the evening. But beyond the dozen or so places we had to be on the first Monday in May, there were plenty of parties and galas going on elsewhere: After all, it is gala season, plus Frieze and a handful of other art festivals. In short, the girls were busy this week. We’ve amassed party pictures you might have missed in between pictures of Rihanna debuting her baby bump and Zendaya and Anna Sawai’s awkward matching moment, below.

Acne Studios & Jonathan Lyndon Chase Dine With The Cool Kids

Acne invited Chase to reimagine their Greene Street store as their playground for wacky, larger-than-life sculptures and installations, and after all was said and done at the store, Chase and gang (including The Dare, Delaney Rowe, and Kaytranada) hopped over to Altro Paradiso for pasta and flash photos.

Delaney Rowe Courtesy of Acne Studios Jonathan Lyndon Chase Courtesy of Acne Studios Kaytranada Courtesy of Acne Studios The Dare Courtesy of Acne Studios

Pioneer Works Has A Jolly Old Time Raising Money

The Red Hook institution hosted a sumptuous gala with excellent food and a live auction with the pièce de résistance being a Derrick Adams “Funtime Unicorn” (my seatmates nabbed it for a cool $55,000). Co-chair Moses Sumney and Maggie Rogers were both looking dapper, and were equally rapt by David Byrne’s intimate performance.

Colombe Jacobson, Claire Danes Deonté Lee/BFA.com David Byrne, Maggie Rogers Deonté Lee/BFA.com Moses Sumney Deonté Lee/BFA.com Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Galvan & Unemployed’s Cocktail Party Invited Chaos

The girls of Galvan and the girls of Unemployed Magazine came together to kick off Frieze in totally sumptuous and slightly chaotic fashion. The girls and the gays piled into an anonymous Lower East Side location, where guests like Chloe Wise and Mia Moretti were invited to sip on Belvedere cocktails and tag up the walls with graffiti.

Anna Christin-Haas, Katherine Holmgren Patrycia Lucas Mia Moretti, Diana Louise-Bartlett, Chloe Wise Patrycia Lucas Agathe Mougin Patrycia Lucas Caroline Daur Patrycia Lucas

Louis Vuitton Can’t Stop Traveling

The brand was the official sponsor of this year’s Met Gala, dressing everyone from Doechii to Zendaya, and just mere days after the biggest night in fashion, they kept the party going in the 305. Pusha T performed at their “Paris to Miami” event and guests like Olivia Ponton and Kyle Kuzma enjoyed a Miami Vice-themed backdrop and drinks.

BFA.com Pusha T BFA.com Olivia Ponton BFA.com Kyle Kuzma BFA.com

Chloe Flower Gets Her Flowers In New York

The accomplished pianist hosted a special night at the Grammy Museum alongside journalist Nelson George, with a conversation about her career and a special performance (which included lots of hair-flipping whilst tickling the keys). Flower also took time to sign vinyls of her self-titled album for adoring fans and guests.