Kyle Kuzma Collects Watches Like Art

Kyle Kuzma stays busy, even during basketball’s off-season. The Washington Wizards forward is enjoying a summer abroad, with visits to Monaco for Formula 1, Lake Como, and even a quick dip to Cannes for the film festival with his girlfriend, Winnie Harlow. His latest stop on his world tour is Paris for fashion week, and as a self-described fashion and art lover, it’s a must. After taking in the “musical-esque” Vogue World show at Place Vendôme, Kuzma hopped on the phone with me on his way to the afterparty, even though he’s not sure where the car is headed: “I don't know the exact place. I just show up. I get in the car and enjoy.”

This easygoing attitude has landed him at fashion shows like Amiri, Louis Vuitton, and his personal favorite, Rick Owens. “ It was unbelievable. He had 220 models. It was very colossal, and the clothes were great too.” A quick scroll through his Instagram confirms he’s a Rick head through and through, and as he attests, “it's my personal style. My whole closet is Rick Owens, pretty much.” For Kuzma, clothes are the ultimate communicator, signaling to others that you’re in on the fashion scene. Dressing up is the ultimate IYKYK. “It's great when you have nice clothes on and somebody asks what you're wearing. Or, if somebody knows what you're wearing, you create an automatic bond.”

The rest of his closet that’s not Rick is filled to the brim with designer sunglasses, his must-have accessory, as he explains: “the first thing you look at when you look at a person is their face, and having funky, chic glasses are always very fun and a nice addition to any look.” He’s not privy to one style, rocking both super tiny and oversized sunglasses in the same day. As long as they’re sleek and futuristic, he’s on board. He’s also a watch fiend, and believes in their value as collectibles, and when he wears one, “it’s an art piece and conversation starter.” His latest acquisition was “a Patek [Philippe] Nautilus 5711 platinum with baguette diamonds and a black dial. It's an out of catalog piece. It's discontinued and it's pretty rare... I love having rare pieces that not many people have or can touch.” (Something comparable is available for $480,000 online, FYI).

As for his favorite Parisian haunts, Kuzma stays at Hôtel Costes, a classic hangout spot for the style set where dinners in the courtyard can stretch into the wee hours of the morning. He also frequents restaurants like Girafe, Siena, and Le Bon Georges. In short, he knows how to have a good time and look good doing it. He’ll never be a fashion victim, though, as he says right before signing off: “I feel like with a lot of people, the clothes always wear them, and I wear clothes. I wear the clothes, and it's just me.”