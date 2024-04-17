Acne Studios & Frédéric Malle’s New Fragrance Collab Smells Like The Fanciest Clean Laundry

Chanel N°5. Miss Dior. Gucci Guilty. We’re familiar with fashion houses having their own perfumes, but what about a fashion brand collaborating with a legendary fragrance house to create something new together?

Scandinavian streetwear brand Acne Studios and famed perfumer-founded Editions De Parfums Frédéric Malle have just launched their first fragrance collab: Acne Studios by Frédéric Malle. The new eau de parfum is a light, clean scent with a subtly warmer dry down. The first spritz opens with a cool blast of aldehydes — the notes used in fragrance to make them smell airy or soapy. The breeze sensation also carries the delicate floral notes of rose, violet, and sunny orange blossom. But after a few hours of wear, the base notes reveal a hint of vanilla, creamy sandalwood, and peach that leave a sweeter lingering scent.

The vibe is that of freshly washed (in expensive, Bergdorf’s-purchased laundry detergent) white sheets or a gust of air conditioning from a chic hotel lobby. It’s easy to envision this perfume worn by someone who’s also wearing one of Acne Studios’ ruffly, sheer, asymmetrical dresses — easy and fresh, with a hint of cool-girl femininity.

Intended to marry together the elegant complexity of Frédéric Malle fragrances with the effortless edge of Acne Studios, the new fragrance is the brainchild of Malle and creative director of Acne Studios Jonny Johansson, as interpreted by perfumer Suzy Le Helley. Also, a true combination of brand aesthetics, the bottle breaks from the fragrance line’s typical wrap-around black label with bold red type. Instead, Acne Studios by Frédéric Malle has a lighter, brighter look, featuring the classic cylindrical bottle with a small, centered white label and a painted baby pink base that gives the entire bottle a sunset glow. Consider your next spring fragrance found.

Acne Studios par Frédéric Malle eau de parfum costs $295 for 50 mL and $470 for 100 mL and is available to buy now at fredericmalle.com and acnestudios.com.