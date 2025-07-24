Kendall & Kylie’s Prada & Miu Miu Campaigns Are Really That Good

Horny-girl summer is well underway, and while Gen Z might not be sealing the deal as much as the youths of summers past, they’re dressing and singing like it. Flip-flops are being flapped, sheer pants are flowing, and the industry is quieting down before September slaps us all in the face with a whopping fashion month rife with new designers (and hopefully some new ideas about how to dress). Until then, though, find the week’s essential musings below, with NYLON-approved accessories to tide you over until fall drops start hitting stores.

Wait, Paris Fashion Week Has How Many Debuts?

Eight, by our count. Jonathan Anderson’s first womenswear runway for Dior is on the schedule, plus new lead designers at Mugler, Carven, Loewe, Jean Paul Gaultier, Maison Margiela (Glenn Martens already made his couture debut, but this is his first ready-to-wear offering), Balenciaga, and yes, Chanel. Best of luck to those hoping to secure a front-row seat during this historic season.

Matthieu Blazy Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Prada & Miu Miu Tap Kendall & Kylie

Miuccia Prada has always described Miu Miu as the little sister to Prada, so makes sense that older sister Kendall fronted the Prada Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, while little sis Kylie posed for Miu Miu.

Oliver Hadlee Pearch Lengua 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

A$AP Rocky & Ray-Ban Keep Things Under Wraps

His latest collection, which got its debut on the AWGE runway in June, includes Frozone-like shades ready to give you the weirdest, most futuristic tan-lines of the summer.

Courtesy of Ray-Ban

Is The Eckhaus Latta Snap The Ultimate Summer Slinger?

The crescent silhouette gets a color and stock refresh in time for August schlepping. We love the baby blue.

Courtesy of Eckhaus Latta Courtesy of Eckhaus Latta 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Evan Mock’s Flip-Flops Are Ready For Maui Or Manhattan...

The studded pair pictured here are already sold out, but don’t sleep on the jelly-adjacent pair made in collaboration with Reef.

Courtesy of Reef

... & ERL Leaves Nothing To The Imagination With His

If you weren’t convinced on horny-girl summer yet, are these photos doing the trick?