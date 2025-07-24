Jennifer Lawrence Has Summer Layering On Lock

Does anyone in Tribeca look as good as Jennifer Lawrence right now? Hard to say, but the actress is enjoying her summer in the city — and beating the heat in the most stylish way possible. Even though New York temperatures currently range from “toasty” to “humid subtropical island,” Lawrence is flexing her peerless layering game every time she steps out. Our Notes app is open, and we are ready to be her students.

JLaw has always been an excellent dresser, but as a mom of two with a (slightly) less hectic schedule than during her breakout, she’s honed in on some outfit equations that work for 60-degree mornings that turn into 90-degree afternoons. A fastidious disciple (and client) of The Row, she has layered silk skirts and slips over the main-event bottom to great effect. See her dinner ‘fit for a Wednesday-night outing: An excellent vintage T-shirt paired with a sheer inky blue pant and matching apron, strappy black sandals, and her ever-favorite jewelry, a pendant necklace.

Backgrid

Indeed, she’s taken the scarf-belt trick and one-upped everyone by using a slip dress instead for a fully realized midlayer that popped up in The Row’s Spring 2025 collection (the very same collection that inspired the flip-flop-issance). For meetings and errand-running, she’s also committed to a pop of red, great for paparazzi-flagging and offsetting an all-white ‘fit. It’s all very relaxed, unfussy (and yes, definitely expensive), but we’re taking the breezy air into consideration as we tire of wearing the same shirt-and-denim-shorts combo for the sixth week in a row.

Backgrid Backgrid Backgrid

So, how to recreate the draping and layering master’s energy? Ensure every layer is as sheer and sweat-wicking as possible: Opt for organic cotton, light silk, or linen where you can. A T-shirt over a slip over a skirt also gives you the range to take off the tee, should you get too warm. If you can’t strike gold and find a matching pareo-pant set, choose two complementary colors. The idea here is to not look so made-up, so throw on one special piece of jewelry and keep the rest of the accessories as simple as possible — and no, you don’t have to splurge on the $690 Dune sandal. Finally, aim to have at least one vintage piece for the ultimate “you can’t find this” energy: It’s what keeps us coming back for more from the master of summer layering herself.