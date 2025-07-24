Backgrid

Fashion

Jennifer Lawrence Has Summer Layering On Lock

She’s giving us a lot to think about (and shop for).

by Kevin LeBlanc
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Does anyone in Tribeca look as good as Jennifer Lawrence right now? Hard to say, but the actress is enjoying her summer in the city — and beating the heat in the most stylish way possible. Even though New York temperatures currently range from “toasty” to “humid subtropical island,” Lawrence is flexing her peerless layering game every time she steps out. Our Notes app is open, and we are ready to be her students.

JLaw has always been an excellent dresser, but as a mom of two with a (slightly) less hectic schedule than during her breakout, she’s honed in on some outfit equations that work for 60-degree mornings that turn into 90-degree afternoons. A fastidious disciple (and client) of The Row, she has layered silk skirts and slips over the main-event bottom to great effect. See her dinner ‘fit for a Wednesday-night outing: An excellent vintage T-shirt paired with a sheer inky blue pant and matching apron, strappy black sandals, and her ever-favorite jewelry, a pendant necklace.

Backgrid

Indeed, she’s taken the scarf-belt trick and one-upped everyone by using a slip dress instead for a fully realized midlayer that popped up in The Row’s Spring 2025 collection (the very same collection that inspired the flip-flop-issance). For meetings and errand-running, she’s also committed to a pop of red, great for paparazzi-flagging and offsetting an all-white ‘fit. It’s all very relaxed, unfussy (and yes, definitely expensive), but we’re taking the breezy air into consideration as we tire of wearing the same shirt-and-denim-shorts combo for the sixth week in a row.

Backgrid
Backgrid
Backgrid
1 / 3
1 / 3

So, how to recreate the draping and layering master’s energy? Ensure every layer is as sheer and sweat-wicking as possible: Opt for organic cotton, light silk, or linen where you can. A T-shirt over a slip over a skirt also gives you the range to take off the tee, should you get too warm. If you can’t strike gold and find a matching pareo-pant set, choose two complementary colors. The idea here is to not look so made-up, so throw on one special piece of jewelry and keep the rest of the accessories as simple as possible — and no, you don’t have to splurge on the $690 Dune sandal. Finally, aim to have at least one vintage piece for the ultimate “you can’t find this” energy: It’s what keeps us coming back for more from the master of summer layering herself.

Beach Boys Tour Of America Vintage T-Shirt
MadeWorn
$175
see on madeworn
Silk Slip With Lace Insert Detail
Intimissimi
$99
see on intimissimi
Barb Lace-Trimmed Satin Slip Skirt
Leset
$320
see on mytheresa
Leather Sandals With Cross Strap
Mango
$99.99
see on mango
Note Sunglasses
CHIMI
$200
see on chimi
Inside-Out V-Neck in Ink
6397
$225
see on 6397
Byron Pant in Silk
Aflalo
$570
see on aflalo
Tropez White Ramie Sarong
DISSH
$129.99
see on dissh
Kitten-Heeled Leather Sandals
H&M
$59.99
see on h&m
Bone Necklace
Éliou
$315
see on éliou
Car Organic Cotton Tee
Flore Flore
$105
Horse and Carriage Print Silk Square Scarf
Coach
$95
see on coach
CruiseLinen™ Lodge Pant
Wilfred
$138
see on aritzia
Leather Flip-Flop in Dark Brown
Nili Lotan x Tkees
$125
see on nili lotan
Vintage Cleo Leather Handbag
Prada
$173
see on vestiaire collective