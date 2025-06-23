How To Dress For Horny-Girl Summer, With Help From Charli, Lorde & Haim

Forget prudence: This summer is about letting your freak flag fly. The state of the world is, in a few words, f*cking madness at the minute, and the cultural shapeshifters of the moment are responding in kind. There are unsteady waters ahead of us, but some of the most fruitful art in the world comes in direct response to chaos. The fashion solution? Going back to their bodies — and being openly horny in as little clothing as possible.

The Internet boyfriend industrial complex is rearing its head yet again, with Haim casting a trio of thin-sweater-clad hotties in their “All Over Me” music video (don’t forget Drew Starkey’s chest and arms in “Relationships”), Hailey Bieber tapping Mr. Babygirl Harris Dickinson for a Rhode campaign, and Charles Melton wearing very little to promote Coach’s new sneakers. The sweatier, sluttier, and more seductive, the better.

Beyond the thirst-trapping, our main pop girls are setting a sexy, horny agenda of their own — without the help of viral men, thank you very much. Lorde opined that “Hammer” was in fact an ode to horniness in New York, and she’s been open about her fluidity in gender identity for this album cycle. Simultaneously, Addison Rae is arriving as the unfettered, free-spirited, body-confident version of ourselves we all have inside of us, yet are maybe too shy to tap. Sabrina Carpenter is setting the Internet on fire just because she... maybe likes to be dominated? The “Vacanza Queen,” Dua Lipa, is engaged, yet still dressing for her yoga- and Pilates-toned body. Charli XCX is wearing herself thin in her commitment to Brat forever, but she’s also never looked hotter, wearing skimpy striped stockings and leather hot pants at festivals across the world.

The overarching theme is one of body reclamation, with so much at stake both personally and politically around the country and world. We need culture to keep us invested in our bodies, and it’s never been a more poignant time to bare it all — and openly pine for sex. And, lest we forget, we also need a dance-floor escape more than ever, even if just for a moment, and our favorite ladies are ready to pulsate, gyrate, and sweat all over potential lovers in skimpy, upper-thigh-baring pieces.

Below, we’ve rounded up five different outfits as seen on everyone from Paloma Elsesser to Dua, with the focus being on women’s pleasure for themselves, with the plan of attracting suitors secondary to looking sexy as f*ck in the mirror for your girls’ group chat.

A Transparent Black Dress

We’ve already gone over sheer dressing, and indeed, everywhere I turn this summer, there are navel piercings and nipples to be seen. Choose the simplest piece of them all — a little black dress — and go for as few undergarments as possible.

Color-Block Sheer Separates

Haim’s Helmut Lang-esque styling is a blank canvas to test out funky accessory trends with, or channel the ’90s minimalism with nipple-heavy shirts and knee-length, ugly-yet-alluring skirts.

White, Lacy, & Skin-Tight

Our favorite bits, and the ones with the most cosigns. Almost everyone has worn their version of lace and white, whether custom Valentino à la Dua or Jane Birkin in La Piscine-style like Addison. Either way, don’t overthink it, and counter it with black underwear like Lorde for a city-ready feel.

Bikini Tops & Menswear

Lorde is in her gender-agnostic feels (she sings on “Hammer”: “Some days I’m a woman, some days I’m a man”) and is expressing her fashionably sporty look with help from Timothée Chalamet’s stylist, Taylor McNeill, plus costume designer Miyako Bellizzi for the “Hammer” music video. She’s baring skin and juxtaposing the flesh with oversized shirting and baggy, dark-wash jeans.

Intricate Tops & Hot Shorts

A failproof outfit equation proven below by Charli and Elsesser. It’s all about the contrast; don’t overwhelm the wow-factor top with distracting pants.