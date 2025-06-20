Music
Haim Makes The Case For Single-Girl Summer
No need to wonder “Why am I in this relationship?” any longer.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features six of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Gone” by Haim
A perfect album opener (“Can I have your attention please / For the last time before I leave?” is a banging first line) that has Haim-isms abounding: a slick guitar break, ‘70s energy, plus the ultimate ‘90s homage via the excellent and subtle sampling of “Freedom! ‘90.” — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor
“Hammer” by Lorde
Featuring a brash instrumental à la “Hard Feelings/Loveless” and Lorde’s most carefree lyrics since “Solar Power,” this song sound exactly like the New York summer I’m determined to have. Canal street piercings, aura readings, dizzy walks through Washington Square Park — sometimes I forget this is what it’s all about. — Jillian Giandurco, editorial associate
“Close To You” by pinkpantheress
I am, famously, in my feels this summer, so “There’s pain in your eyes cos you’ve gone through a lot” hits different — even if the beat is sparkly Hello Kitty hyper-pop. — Chelsea Peng, managing editor
“Talk In Private” by Meg Donnelly
May we all experience the rush of slipping away to “talk” at a house party this summer. But if not, at least this fun disco track can give you that same feeling. — Giandurco
“Plastic Box” by JADE
An easy, breezy listen with a great visual destined to make the rounds on gay-guy music-video night. — LeBlanc
“S.M.O.” by Amaarae
This is exactly the kind of song you queue up when the party needs a second wind. It’s groovy, it’s sexy, and I can never resist a directive to “scream and shout.” — Giandurco
“Get Higher” by SOPHIE
Usually I'm against posthumous releases, but in the case of SOPHIE, I’ll take whatever I can get. And while this track doesn’t offer much in terms of lyrics, the few lines she does deliver hit right to the core: “When I'm feeling lonely and deep down in despair / Call a friend of mine up and drive somewhere / Somewhere I can feel free with no constraints / Somewhere I can be me with all my friends.” — Giandurco
“Victory Lap” by Fred again.. x Skepta x PlaqueBoyMax
The beat: dirty. Skepta’s flow: impeccable. This is every problematic man you know’s SOTS, but it’s undeniably good. — Peng
“We Never Dated” by Sombr
A slow-burning ode to yearning with flawless production. The harmonies alone make the track feel so effortlessly cinematic. — Zeena Imam, intern