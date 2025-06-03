We Might Have A Song Of The Summer After All, Thanks To Sabrina Carpenter

It’s already June and we still don’t have a song of the summer, so Sabrina Carpenter is taking matters into her own hands. On June 2, the “Espresso” singer dropped a cryptic teaser in which she stands on the side of the road in a pair of Daisy Dukes trying to hitch a ride from a passing fleet of trucks. That same day, a series of equally mysterious billboards began popping up around the country, seemingly confirming that a new single is on the way.

One reads, “I swear they choose me, I’m not choosing them,” while another reads, “Amen.” Fans also spotted a billboard with the phrase “Hey, men!”, and another adorned with the word “Manchild” written in cursive. Though Carpenter hasn’t reposted any of the billboards, the pop star confirmed on June 3 that “Manchild” will be her next single, with the future smash hitting streaming services June 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Eagle-eyed stans noticed some slight differences between the billboard logo and her previous era’s insignia. Written in cursive, the new emblem pointedly does not include a heart. And considering “Manchild” will be Carpenter’s first release since her breakup with Barry Keoghan, it makes sense why she would ditch the symbol for her new era.

The single drops just two days before her headlining set at Primavera Sound, perhaps mirroring the release of “Espresso” in the days leading up to her Coachella 2024 appearance. Will she have another career-defining song on her hands? It’s too early to call, but we’re leaning towards yes.