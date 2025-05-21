Fans of Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan know the up-and-coming pop stars both grew up admiring Miley Cyrus. These days, however, it’s Cyrus who’s the fangirl. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, the former Disney Channel star praised pop’s newest It girls, telling Lowe their talents could “stand the test of time.”

In the video, which premiered on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1 on May 21, Cyrus recalls watching Roan and Carpenter’s awe-inspiring performances at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards earlier this year, and applauded their “over-the-top pro singing.” “I can't believe how [Chappell Roan] sounds live,” she says. “She was up there riding a unicorn, and she was pitch perfect.”

In fact, Cyrus was so floored by their respective sets that they could’ve “been off-key” and she still would’ve been impressed. “I wouldn't have cared if it was from the heart,” she explains.

Despite having a few years of experience on Roan and Carpenter, that doesn’t mean she’s not inspired by pop’s next generation. “I just applaud [their performances] because I know the courage that it takes and I know that the nerves get in the way. And I know that both of them were probably choking on their heart because it's so much pressure,” the “Flowers” singer tells Lowe. “They just nailed it.”

If you couldn’t tell by her ardent praise, Cyrus is a stan. “I'm just [a] big fan, and I just support those girls all the way,” she tells Lowe.