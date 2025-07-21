Congrats are in order for Charli XCX — not only did she recently tie the knot with George Daniel (in custom Vivienne Westwood, no less), but her upcoming film, 100 Nights Of Hero, was just added to the lineup at Venice Critics Week. And if the many wedding videos coming out of Hackney weren’t enough to satisfy fans, we finally got a first look at the “Girl, So Confusing” singer in the upcoming film.

In the photo, Charli stands on a balcony in a deep blue puff-sleeve gown alongside her co-stars, also outfitted in varying shades of blue. Framed by an arch of autumn leaves, the trio appear to be looking off to the side, almost as if they’re eavesdropping on a conversation.

The film, written and directed by Julia Jackman, is an historical fantasy based on the graphic novel of the same name. Charli XCX plays Rosa and shares the screen with Nicholas Galitzine, Emma Corin, Maika Monroe, Richard E. Grant, and Felicity Jones. Between Charli, Corin, and Monroe, expect to see unprecedented levels of fabulosity on the press tour.

100 Nights Of Hero is set to be released later this year.