Harris Dickinson Is Rhode’s First Leading Man

If your summer plans include beach days, gym sessions, or just sweating through a city commute, consider this your next skin-care essential. Just weeks after its headline-making $1 billion acquisition by e.l.f. Cosmetics, Rhode is launching the Glazing Mist, a superfine hydrating spray designed to deliver a dewy glow anytime, anywhere.

Fans may have already caught a glimpse of it in Hailey Bieber’s recent TikToks, where she’s been subtly previewing the new launch. The launch also marks a brand milestone: Actor Harris Dickinson stars in the campaign, making him the first (highly dewy) male face of Rhode.

Bieber herself has used it as part of her nighttime routine, misting it on before sealing everything in with the Glazing Milk and Barrier Restore Cream. However you use it, the formula is designed to keep skin feeling supple and calm with continued use.

In the formula, a lineup of skin-friendly ingredients work together to keep your complexion balanced and glowing. Ectoin, an amino acid derivative, locks in moisture even in heat or dry air, while a ceramide trio helps strengthen and smooth the skin barrier. For added hydration, panthenol and beta-glucan, a mushroom-derived humectant, deliver both immediate and long-lasting moisture.

The Glazing Mist is also cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, fragrance-free, and both dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested. Bonus: It has the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association, making it safe even for sensitive skin types.

Drew Vickers

Whether you stash it in your purse, gym bag, car, or carry-on, expect it to become a Rhode fan favorite fast. The Glazing Mist retails for $30 and launches June 24 at 12 p.m. ET on rhodeskin.com. You can join the waitlist here to shop it first, just in time to update your summer skin-care rotation.