A 2006 Paris Hilton Is Balenciaga’s Latest Campaign Star

The year-long month of January is coming to a close, and while it’s already felt like disaster has struck (literally and metaphorically) enough for a lifetime in 2025, we were served glimmers of hope by way of frivolity. Because sometimes, escapism via fashion is just what the doctor ordered. Before we dig into our favorite artists’ favorite artists and their red-carpet style at the Grammys, there’s a few tidbits to discuss, including what happened in Paris at Couture Week and our nominee for the most pitch-perfect athletic-wear collection in recent memory. Keep reading to shop and get your sartorial fill.

The Reigning Queen Of Couture Week Makes It Look Easy

Backgrid Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Or should we say king? Say what you want about the entrepreneur, but during a relatively slow Couture Week, she sizzled in tweed at Chanel (her first time attending the brand’s runway), turned heads on the street in vintage 1991 Alaïa, and seized Instagram’s attention with a boob-forward look at Jean Paul Gaultier (which just happened to be a custom version of the show’s opening dress). The glam was always correct: She looks fresh-faced, and you can tell she’s having fun taking in the fashion.

And On The Runway...

Valentino Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin WWD/WWD/Getty Images Schiaparelli Courtesy of Schiaparelli Chanel WWD/WWD/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Valentino’s maiden couture show under Alessandro Michele’s vision was a costume-y, alien-style parade of vintage, chintz, tulle, and bug masks in front of a Kubrick-esque screen; Jean Paul Gaultier’s latest guest designer was Ludovic de Saint Sernin, who served sexed-up shipwrecked drama; Schiaparelli supplied both Kendall Jenner with even more hip and stylists with a bevy of Oscar-worthy gowns; finally, Chanel sent out what we believe should be Gracie Abrams’ Grammys dress.

Balenciaga Channels Getty Images For Le City Campaign

Alek Wek Courtesy of Balenciaga Claudia Schiffer Courtesy of Balenciaga Tyra Banks Courtesy of Balenciaga Paris Hilton Courtesy of Balenciaga 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The brand altered imagery of Y2K legends (and Le City wearers) Alek Wek, Claudia Schiffer, Tyra Banks, and of course, Paris, and supplanted their original bags with the 2024 update on the 21st century’s best It Bag. To top it all off, the logo is in photo-stock style.

I Can Almost Feel The Sun Coming Through Chloé’s Summer 2025 Campaign

David Sims David Sims David Sims David Sims 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

This is the ideal dose of warmth to tide us through yet another chilly week. It’s also a taste of what you can expect to be trending come May: wooden platform wedges, bloomers, and lacy hot pants.

Is Staud Finally Convincing Me On Athleisure?

Courtesy of Staud Courtesy of Staud 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Their STAUD Sport collection is everything an activewear collection in 2025 should be: no greige anywhere, a little silly yet totally functional, and makes sense for dates at both Equinox and Estela. Come for the compression tops with asymmetrical front zips and great tennis dresses, stay for the wacky-cool ballet flats and massive scrunchies that double as handbags with a hidden zipper.