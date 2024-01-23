Devon Lee Carlson Stars In Balenciaga’s Le City Bag Campaign

Balenciaga’s bringing a new It Bag back into the fashion marketplace: 2000’s Le City Bag.

Following the return of its City Bag, the 2024 edition of the Le City Bag comes in Arena leather while reprising its vintage design details with original-sized studs, laced zipper pulls, and lacquered leather handles and straps. Photographed and directed by the duo Inez & Vinoodh, the campaign hones in on the concept of an archive as newly minted brand ambassador Kim Kardashian poses alongside the purse in her own closet.

Joining Kardashian are a mix of It Girls and and fashion legends — Devon Lee Carlson and Paloma Elsesser stand in museum-like closets while acclaimed costume designer and stylist Patricia Field smiles in front of candy-colored rows of Balenciaga’s other signature bags, Le Cagole and the Hourglass. The campaign is also styled with trademark Balenciaga touches: sleek black trench coats, exaggerated footwear, and plenty of dangling keychain clusters.

See Balenciaga’s Le City Bag campaign in its entirety, below.