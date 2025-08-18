Rihanna's Lesson In High-Fashion Pajama Dressing

It’s high summer, which means many celebrities have traded Melrose and Sunset for boats and Bellinis. Rihanna, however, is staying put and ensuring her third pregnancy is also her most stylish, popping out on her favorite catwalk — namely, the streets of Los Angeles — with a just-in-time fall pajama styling masterclass.

The Fenty mastermind runs errands like no one else; that is to say, the price tag of her ‘fits for dentists appointments soars easily into five digits — and looks better than anyone else in the process. For a casual Sunday in Los Angeles, RiRi wore a matching Savage x Fenty salmon-pink-and-white striped pajama set, paired with a smattering of accessories that will take several business days to process.

Backgrid

She smacked on a jewelry box’s worth of accessories, including (deep breath) a pair of Valentino turquoise crystal-and-enamel heart-shaped earrings (which tied in the pink-and-turquoise silk headscarf), Bottega Veneta sunglasses, a stack of necklaces from designers like Marie Lichtenberg and Renato Cipullo, a rose-gold Audemars Piguet watch, and a massive chunky sapphire ring. To make matters more fashionable, she wore a satin Margiela Tabi ballerina flat (the rich-girl approximation of a hotel slipper) and slung her trusty Gucci Padlock GG tote bag over her shoulder.

Backgrid

This is a case study in coordinating maximalism. Don’t worry about recreating the look down to the $1,800 earrings, but rather, take the tonal and heavy-handed (complimentary) accessorizing as the main lesson here. A simple matching pajama set can be taken to the heights of Parisian runways with an excessive amount of jewelry. Play off the main color with a secondary, complementary hue (we’d suggest green and yellow, chocolate brown and powder blue, or red and pink), and above all, choose footwear and a handbag that maximize comfort. After all, the most important part of a pajama look is the ability to kick your shoes off and go from the street to your couch with minimal changing.