Your Bun Could Use Some Jewelry À La Bella Hadid

It’s been a bad summer for songs but a good one for accessorizing. Upper arms, lapels, and hips have all gotten the “shim sham” treatment, as Alexa Chung phrased it, but why shouldn’t your hair join in on the fun? Bella Hadid’s honey-colored lengths certainly have, encircled with a metallic band that’s probably easier to accept than this season’s other leading head decoration.

Makeup world has also seen an eventful past few days, during which Jenna Ortega continued her beauty speed run with an eyeshadow shade even her makeup artist was surprised to use, Selena Gomez suggested bringing a protractor into your highlighter routine, and Zoë Kravitz seconded an emerging eyeliner trend.

For an expert take on it all, see our picks for the best celebrity beauty looks of the week below.

Ice Spice’s Seldom-Seen Blowout Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images You don’t have to match the step-and-repeat, but you should take this as a lesson on timing major texture change-ups: not too often, or else they lose their power (unlike this blowout-maintaining serum).

Bella Hadid’s Bun Shim Sham PGP / BACKGRID Easy enough to DIY with a bangle, no? The model also stuck what looked to be small red flowers into her twisted updo recently, so have a dig through your jewelry box and your window box.

Selena Gomez’s Outer-Corner Highlight Instead of dabbing highlighter just in the long-accepted “C shape on the top of the cheekbone,” think linearly. In makeup artist Hung Vanngo’s helpful video, you can see there’s also a glowy line extending from the outer corner for extra visual elongation and therefore snatching.

Zoë Kravitz’s Waterline Click to the second image and zoom in — similar to Greta Lee’s look-making inner corner, we’ve got some kohl lightly applied on the waterline this time. Say it with me: It’s all in the details.

Margaret Qualley’s Modern Bumpit NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images The halter dress is Sir, and the hair is spot-on thematically (‘50s bathing beauty, not Snooki).

Jenna Ortega’s Blue Eyeshadow Even MUA Mélanie Inglessis wasn’t expecting to use blue eyeshadow, but the Valentino fur kind of calls for it. And the ‘60s revival rolls along.