Trust Doechii To Come Up With The Coolest Way To Wear Glitter

Give Doechii an honorary MFA for her Lollapalooza visuals — that post-tour-announcement cinematic zoom-out! — and for the novel way she’s wearing glitter. While we’ve seen some fun uses for the sparkly stuff this festival season, namely Tyla’s extra-chunky version and KATSEYE’s Sophia LaForteza’s all-over placement, no one else is applying it to their ears.

The effect of her sparkly rook/tragus/helix is jewelry-like and editorial, but Her Royal Swampy Highness wasn’t the only famous face to go for a more directional beauty vibe this week. Wednesday’s Joy Sunday, for example, coated her lashes in cobalt blue, while both Tyla and Ravyn Lenae accessorized their bob and curls, respectively, with divisive-but-trending headpieces. On the more wearable end, Kaia Gerber presented what might be the ideal hairstyle for running into your ex.

Intrigued? See the answer (and more of the best celebrity beauty looks of the week) ahead.

Joy Sunday’s Cobalt Lashes This has been an exemplary promo tour for all involved, including Sunday, who’s been making some inspired beauty choices. The all-around blue shadow would be fun on its own, but the matching mascara takes it up an even more fashion-y notch.

Doechii’s Ear Glitter She really thinks of everything, doesn’t she? We could’ve easily chosen the amber nails or celestial highlighter to, well, highlight, but the glitter on the ear is a special touch. Try it for your next festival — or when your face is feeling bare but an earring isn’t quite right.

Jenna Ortega’s Rock-Goddess Texture BACKGRID Haters will say it’s messy, but that’s kind of the point. We’ll never say no to a roughed-up crown and tousled ends as a counter (or is it a complement?) to Ann D.

Kaia Gerber’s “Seeing The Ex-BF” Blowout Roger / BACKGRID As a fun exercise, think about the ideal hairstyle for running into an old flame. Answers may vary, but the underlying idea is to convey that you’ve only gotten hotter and excelled in every way since the breakup. A fluffy but slightly undone (for insouciance) blowout like Gerber’s does just that, even if the former beau in question is Jacob Elordi.

Ravyn Lenae’s Headpiece Briana Lawrence & Terrance Porter And that makes four for hairnets. For a recent D’USSÉ event, the “Love Me Not” singer chose a skullcap-like style — also big this season — to add texture and personality to her Les Fleur Studio jacket.

Tyla’s Leafy Headdress Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images On the topic of personality headgear, here, we’ve got two sprigs sprouting from the “Chanel” singer’s flippy bob. Very vernal deity, but dark. (Into the emo bang and color-blocked eye makeup, too.)