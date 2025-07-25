Take Your Pick From This Week’s Excellent Nail Ideas

Yes, I led with nails last week, too, but the the manicurists to the stars are locked in, cooking up reptile tips, optical phenomena, and a studded set that’s basically every major trend of summer 2025 in one — with a Labubu or two thrown in.

It’s make sense. In this weather, even the most thinly layered and carefully setting-sprayed makeup is bound to melt right off, though Tems’ Ur-lip combo might even improve with the humidity, Tyla’s same-same eyes and mouth could have camouflaged any movement, and Julia Garner personified cool with a masterfully blended opalescent eye.

To see more of the best nails and other standout celebrity beauty looks of the week — the digits really did prevail — just keep scrolling.

Dua Lipa’s Snakeskin Tips Oh, to be Ms. Peep on holiday. For this vacanza, she swapped flowers for multicolored tips. Are they snakeskin? Tie-dye? Something in between? We can only pinch in so far, but the texture and growth-friendly neutral base are enough for your nail tech to freestyle.

Tyla’s Matchy Lips & Eyes TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images The lip shade is activating my aughts Spidey sense — at least the finish isn’t chalky matte — but with the coordinating eye, it’s fresh. Points for the chunky body glitter, too.

Lindsay Lohan’s Cat’s Eye Nails Your tech definitely knows this one, but the exact step-by-step is helpfully provided, and the swirly, shimmery bits — note how they’re mostly concentrated toward the top half — are just so pretty.

Tems’ Gradient Lip This lip combo isn’t new, per se, but it looks extra juicy and well-done on Tems. I’m also weirdly into the straight eyebrow shape.

Ravyn Lenae’s Lemon Eyeshadow Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Notably not buttery, but still super fun for summer.

Lisa’s Studded Mani Notably butter yellow and studded. While we’ve already declared a winner in the proverbial nail-of-the-summer-off, this is a close second for checking off every trend on the list — with a Labubu couple, no less.