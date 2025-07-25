Beauty
Take Your Pick From This Week’s Excellent Nail Ideas
It’s a summer-mani doubleheader.
Yes, I led with nails last week, too, but the the manicurists to the stars are locked in, cooking up reptile tips, optical phenomena, and a studded set that’s basically every major trend of summer 2025 in one — with a Labubu or two thrown in.
It’s make sense. In this weather, even the most thinly layered and carefully setting-sprayed makeup is bound to melt right off, though Tems’ Ur-lip combo might even improve with the humidity, Tyla’s same-same eyes and mouth could have camouflaged any movement, and Julia Garner personified cool with a masterfully blended opalescent eye.
To see more of the best nails and other standout celebrity beauty looks of the week — the digits really did prevail — just keep scrolling.
Oh, to be Ms. Peep on holiday. For this vacanza, she swapped flowers for multicolored tips. Are they snakeskin? Tie-dye? Something in between? We can only pinch in so far, but the texture and growth-friendly neutral base are enough for your nail tech to freestyle.
Tyla’s Matchy Lips & Eyes
The lip shade is activating my aughts Spidey sense — at least the finish isn’t chalky matte — but with the coordinating eye, it’s fresh. Points for the chunky body glitter, too.
Ravyn Lenae’s Lemon Eyeshadow
Notably not buttery, but still super fun for summer.
Notably butter yellow and studded. While we’ve already declared a winner in the proverbial nail-of-the-summer-off, this is a close second for checking off every trend on the list — with a Labubu couple, no less.
What did we say about inner corners? The icy-white-to-Champagne blending is top-notch and the perfect choice for Garner’s iridescent Gucci.