Everyone Looked Really Good At The ‘Queer’ Premiere

It’s officially holiday-movie release time, and the premieres are feeding our social media fury and pleasure alike. Green and pink on Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande (plus lots of crying) for Wicked! Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal brooding for Gladiator II! Our personal front-runners for best-dressed ensemble, however, is the cast (and friends) of Queer, which just had its premiere in Los Angeles last night with the most well-fitted group we’ve seen grace Getty Images this year.

I previously proclaimed Drew Starkey fashion’s newest boyfriend, and he’s since made good on my claim with a string of custom Loewe looks that have set him apart from his heartthrob contemporaries with modern-looking tailoring — more specifically, roomier pants that don’t scream Murray Hill finance bro. His single earring, Cartier brooch, and ring nail the “I clean up well but still have swag” effect. Ditto for Omar Apollo, who has his debut movie role in the film, and looked suave as ever in a single-breasted Loewe tux and Cartier jewels.

Drew Starkey JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images Omar Apollo Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The theme of the night, perhaps inspired by the dressy ex-pat ‘50s costuming in the movie, was tailoring, with some of the most well-executed suiting on a red carpet this month. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the men behind the movie’s soundtrack (and Halsey’s best album), looked like extras from The Matrix in the best way.Ariana Greenblatt leaned into the Saint Laurent-esque boss-girl look (most recently endorsed by Hailey Bieber) in Loewe, while leading man Daniel Craig wore — you guessed it — a bespoke Loewe double-breasted gray pinstripe suit. Director Luca Guadagnino, Noah Centineo, and Jordan Firstman also had the same silhouette on, cementing the trend of the evening.

Ariana Greenblatt MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Daniel Craig JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images Jordan Firstman Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Noah Centineo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Maybe the kids are alright— they sure clean up like they are. Or, maybe nobody wants to embarrass themselves in front of the world’s best fashion designer and the costumer behind Queer, Jonathan Anderson.