If there’s one thing e.l.f. Cosmetics knows how to do, it’s create a beloved beauty product. From their glow-boosting Bronzing Drops to the can’t-keep-in-stock Halo Glow highlighter (which, at one point, had a waiting list of 75,000), each new e.l.f. Cosmetics drop goes viral faster than you can say “holy grail.” But with one tube being sold every 3.5 seconds, e.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer is undoubtedly the most-loved product in the brand’s all-star lineup.

To celebrate the grippy primer’s popularity, e.l.f. announced a collaboration with actor Joey King to bring the product in front of a new audience: sports fans. In a new campaign titled “eyes. lips. face. fandom,” King acts alongside Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount in a humorous commercial that involves dueling sports teams, meeting the parents, and, of course, the viral primer. Through this new campaign, the brand hopes to key in on a new audience and show that sports fanatics and beauty lovers aren’t so different at the end of the day. “No matter what you are a fan of, fandoms bring people together,” King says in a press release. “This campaign is encouraging everyone to express themselves and their individuality. But it’s also reminding us of the things that help us stick together — like a really great primer from e.l.f. or love for your home team!”

In the commercial that will be broadcast during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, King acts as a die-hard football fan who uses the stronghold primer to keep her team colors plastered on her face year-round. This form of fandom comes into question as her boyfriend (played by Laviscount) introduces her to his parents...who are fans for the opposing team. Tricky.

Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

In the end, King shares her makeup secret — the e.l.f. primer, of course — which prompts everyone to come together as they join her in face paint pride for their respective teams. The main takeaway? Celebrating ways we can find common ground is an easy way for everyone to win, no matter the outcome of a game.