TikTok’s Favorite Highlighter Has Finally Been Restocked

If you’re in the market for anything beauty-related, you already know TikTok is the place to find your next favorite product. You’ll find everything from the best new foundation releases and the hottest lip combos to the weirdest trends and life-changing hacks. The only downside to having an incredibly active beauty community, is that any beauty product is blessed on the TikTok, it is often quick to sell out.

But all great products are bound to come back again at one time or another for more people to enjoy. Now, after accruing a waitlist of 75,000 people, the viral e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter has finally been restocked. The TikTok-favorite highlighter is now available to purchase, to bring the most luminous glow to the masses.

The Halo Glow Liquid Filter quickly became popular on TikTok with #haloglowliquidfilter amassing 17.7 million views. The product, which was just recently restocked and retails for only $14 is a multi-purpose liquid highlighter that blends beautifully into the skin for a natural glow. It’s a does-it-all product that can be worn on its own for extra luminosity, added to foundation to add some shine to your base, or can be worn as a regular highlighter on the bridge of your nose, cheekbones or anywhere else you want to highlight. It’s meant to be beauty filter IRL, smoothing, perfecting skin with radiance. Consider it your perfect complexion highlighting tool to recreate the “cold girl” makeup trend or add a bit of glow the the “cloud-skin” look.

For the holidays, e.l.f. Cosmetics included the viral product in the new 5-Day Glow Cast Set which also features the Luminous Putty Blush, Bite-Size Eyeshadow Palette, Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow, and Glossy Lip Stain (which retails for $36).

E.l.f. also celebrated the restock of the product through an ad campaign collaboration with Grammy Award-winning artist, Megan Trainor and The Weather Channel. According to an IBM Waston Advertising Report, the weather helps to influence consumer and purchasing choices, so e.l.f is predicting major glow storm (with Megan Trainor as the weatherwoman, naturally). Make sure to act fast and shop the product on elfcosmetics.com before it sells out again!