The Most Viral TikTok Beauty Products of 2022 (So Far)

Get your credit card ready.

Just like when YouTube makeup tutorials first hit our computer screens and became our go-to for all things beauty, we’ve come to accept TikTok as a daily (and constant) source of hair, skincare, and makeup inspiration. Now, there are new viral beauty trends emerging on a weekly, if not a daily basis (including ones we all shouldn't be trying at home). Furthermore, we’ve all learned that a viral video can have products flying off the shelves of IRL stores. And no one like to be the last one shut out of getting in on the next big trend or miracle product.

While the power of a new generation of beauty gurus and “skinfluencers” is undeniable, not every product is worth fighting other TikTok obsessives to buy. Not every “hack” will actually save your skin, not every unusual technique will suit your aesthetic, or even be very practical. Instead, like the face taping trend, some might be give results opposed to your beauty goals or at least waste your time. It can be hard to know who to trust on the app, but there are some clear stand-out products that multiple creators (and experts) have approved. Below, we’ve rounded up the best of the many, many viral TikTok beauty products of 2022 so far. Come back for updates as the year goes on.

EspressOh Glassy Blush

Glassy
EspressOh

This clear blush that adapts to your skin’s PH level, giving you a personalized glow, was bound to go viral at some point. Creamy and color-changing, it’s as beautiful to use as it is to look at.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation

Beautiful Skin Foundation
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury is a frequently TikTok-approved brand and the latest viral product is the Beautiful Skin foundation. As a follow up to the cult-favorite Hollywood Flawless Filter, TikTokers say this one has true medium coverage and less in-your-face dewy finish which makes it great for a more natural (but still noticeable) glow.

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Hair Oil

No. 7 Bonding Hair Oil
Olaplex

Inspired by Bella Hadid’s signature slicked-back hairstyle, the Olaplex Bonding Oil (and conditioner) have had their rightful moment this year under the #OlaplexBun trend. It does double duty as a sleek styler and a hair treatment.

Peter Thomas Roth Instant Firmx Temporary Eye Tightener

Instant FIRMx® Eye Temporary Eye Tightener
Peter Thomas Roth

This mega-viral video from a 54-year-old user was enough to convince many to buy this eye-tightening cream — and we can see why. The results have 5.5 million likes and counting.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil

LIP GLOW OIL
Dior

If you’re on makeup TikTok, you’ll know this product has been sold out almost everywhere for months. If you can get your hands on one, you’ll love how this cherry oil-infused formula nourishes your lips and gives them an alluring shine. If you can’t maybe try one of these dupes.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze

Brow Freeze
Anastasia Beverly Hills

TikTok loves eyebrow trends (hello #SoapBrows) and the Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Freeze product is an in-app approved way to help you achieve the look. Seriously, your brows will not move.

Rare Beauty’s Liquid Blush

Liquid Blush
Rare Beauty

The latest blush trend circulating on the app is a technique where you applying copious amounts of blush under your tinted moisturizer, so you look like you're “blushing from within.”

Revlon's One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Revlon

This affordable hair styler is designed to dry hair, boost volume, and impart shine in a single step. It’s also currently on sale, so grab it while you still can.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump

Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump
Tarte

Like Clinique’s Black Honey Almost Lipstick did last year, Tarte’s Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump has taken TikTok by storm. This does it all product is praised for being a highly pigmented lip color, plumping balm, and gloss all in one.