Rihanna Is Making Popsicle-Stained Lips A Thing For Summer

It seems Rihanna always knows exactly what we need to create our best beauty for the season— especially when it comes to looking and feeling cool in the summer. Last year around this time, the beauty mogul released lightweight summer essentials including Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint and Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint for the perfect summery glow head-to-toe. Now, Rihanna’s brand is letting us know that the look for summer 2022 is a glossy, stained “popsicle” lip and the influencers are taking note. Fenty’s latest lippie, the Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain is going viral on both TikTok and Instagram and already selling out everywhere.

Lets face it, basically every lip goodie Rihanna has launched has instantly become a fan favorite, from the universally flattering Gloss Bomb to the high-pigment matte Stunna Lip Paint to the smooth and glossy Color Drip Lip Cream. For the latest Poutsicle drop, The Fenty Beauty Instagram account has warned Fenty fans, “RUN, don’t walk boos!!” to grab the new product, captioning a video of the influencer Trulee demoing the staying power of the lip stain while eating greasy chicken wings. Looks like when you come through to the cookout, you won’t have to worry about touching up— Fenty’s viral lip stain has got you covered.

Much like how many of us enjoyed popsicles on a hot summer day as kids and remember how the colorful pops would stain the lips, the Poutsicle leaves behind a long-lasting summery color. However, the new product applies like a gloss with shiny finish, and gradually fades to a hydrating stain once the shine has worn off. The sleek packaging and low effort application for a long lasting pretty, poppy lip color has been the biggest appeal to fans across the internet. Many have given the lippie five star reviews, declaring this gloss-stain hybrid to be their new favorite for summer. The sheer and buildable color payoff is supposed to last all day and be comfortable and not sticky. As TikToker Nicol Concillio says, “Wow ya’ll, I love this!”

Nico Concilio /. TikTok

Fenty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain is available in 4 bright shades, Strawberry Sangria (red), Berry Banger (purple), Mai Type (pink), and Zesty Bestie (coral) to add some color to your summer going-out ensembles. They retail for $24 each and are available at Fentybeauty.com, Ulta.com, Sephora.com, and Kohls.com. Get ’em while you still can.