By now we’ve all become accustomed to a TikTok trend taking over and clearing out the shelves of viral products. There has been the KVD Good Apple Foundation, CereVe cleanser, and even feta cheese in Finland. It’s hard to predict what will hit next. But now, the latest product that has blown up the app is a lipstick beauty lovers already know as a cult classic. ’90s babies get pumped– Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey is going viral on TikTok.

After the lipstick went viral on the app, users started posting themselves grabbing the last one in stores. The shade sold out across Sephora, Ulta, and even the Clinique website. The hashtag #BlackHoney has over 10 million views on TikTok and #CliniqueBlackHoney has almost 10 million.

Clinique Black Honey was first launched in 1971 and is a balanced calibration of blue, red, and yellow pigments resulting in a sheer berry shade that looks nearly black in the tube, but applies like a balm with a healthy, your-lips-but-better finish. At launch, it was an instant success. In fact, it’s their number one selling lipstick, and one tube of Black Honey is sold every minute. The color has been a staple of the Clinique brand, and has even inspired a gloss, a blush, and an eyeshadow palette to date.

Black Honey had its second breakthrough moment in 1989 when it debuted as what it is now, Almost Lipstick. If you’re a millennial, you’ll remember Clinique Black Honey being everywhere. Its resurgence lasted through the decade and was a Y2K department store staple.

Although it has its origins in the ’70s, the ’90s moment is definitely how is it better known to millennials and, yes, Gen Z. On TikTok, Gen Z is reliving turn of the millennium teen-hood (with temporary tattoos and scrunchies, among other trends) and Black Honey lipstick as part of the ’90s makeup resurgence.

It’s also no surprise the Almost Lipstick formula is having another moment in a time when lipgloss is trending. Almost Lipstick has a sheer glossy finish that looks like you’ve just rubbed a fresh blackberry on your lips (that’s a viral thing too). You can give one or two swipes for a hint of color or layer it up for a deeper shade. For something so wearable and multi-use, the iconic skinny tube will only set you back $20 (if you can get your hands on it).

Since it seems almost unfair to discuss a lip shade that’s extremely hard to purchase currently, if you’re looking for the Black Honey effect, Reddit has come to your rescue with a $7 dupe. Try ChapStick’s Lip Tint Oil in Sheer Plum for a replica the internet swears by. Otherwise, Clinique’s Black Honey is currently still in stock on Amazon—for now.