e.l.f. Cosmetics Is Releasing An Album To Level-Up Your GRWMs

Picture this: you’re sitting in front of the mirror, applying your face makeup, but realize something’s wrong: the room is dead silent. Most of us get ready with music in the background, and that’s not just because the new Sabrina Carpenter album is full of bops; according to a study from e.l.f. and Madwell, 75% of women see music and makeup as important tools for self-expression. If you already love using e.l.f. cosmetics in your GRWM routine, now you can become even more immersed in the e.l.f. world with a 16-song soundtrack called ‘Get Ready With Music, The Album.’ Their banger of a first song, ‘Hairpin’ by Brooklyn-based artist Charlotte Rose Benjamin, can be added to your Spotify, Apple Music, or iHeart playlists as of September 4th. The tune honors the idea of following your dreams and being unapologetically yourself in the face of outside opinions and expectations — and yes, there’s a music video, too. The vintage-looking video starts with Benjamin in a feathered robe, applying the cult-favorite e.l.f skin bronzing drops, and ends with her on a zero-gravity flight, leaning into the brand’s slogan of “anything is e.l.f.ing possible.”

Inspired by the viral Get Ready With Me social media videos, the rest of the album features a group of emerging artists like Betty Who and Meduulla and will be available for streaming on Oct. 15. Being the first volume of music from the company’s new entertainment sector, e.l.f. made, the collection of songs is meant to empower people through their beauty routines — think of the songs you usually turn on when you get ready for the day (or night), except all of these were dreamed up specifically for this time in front of the vanity.

“Every eye, lip and face has a unique story to tell, and it becomes even richer with a soundtrack,” said Kory Marchisotto, e.l.f. Beauty, Chief Marketing Officer. “Beauty and music both have transformative power. ‘Get Ready With Music, The Album’ creates a sense of belonging — whether you are one of the talented artists featured on it or you are part of the community that embraces it as a blank canvas to express your (s)e.l.f.”

Collaborating with chief creative office of Madwell, Chris Sojka, the collective found that music and makeup are symbiotic when it comes to trust in oneself and feeling good in your own skin: 77% of women say makeup and music give them a sense of belonging and community and 62% of women say they use makeup and music to represent different aspects of their personalities.

So next time you sit down and film a GRWM, don’t forget to turn up the tunes — and luckily, e.l.f.’s got a perfect playlist all queued up.