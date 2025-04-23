This Might Be The Most Convincing Case For The Wedge-Sneaker Renaissance

A lot of trends come and go, and that’s probably for the best (why were faux leather leggings ever a thing?). Some, however, are like cockroaches, unwilling and unable to fully pass on. The wedge sneaker seems to be one of those accessories that just won’t quit. After a semi-renaissance in 2021 that never really fully took off, fashion’s newest nepo-baby-It-girl Kai Schreiber just wore the Isabel Marant Bekett sneakers in an homage to the early 2010s that just may get us to click “add to cart” on a pair.

The burgeoning runway model just made her debut on the Valentino catwalk in February, and already is hitting up premieres with her mother Naomi Watts and dad Liev Schreiber with a signature look of pin-straight bronde hair and bleached brows. At the Stranger Things: The First Shadow premiere in New York, she showed off her penchant for semi-chaotic fashion with a simple yet effective styling of the wedge sneak.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her cropped utility jacket and V-neck shirt feel like an approximation of the Olsen twins’ style around the time these first hit the runway, and the ultralow-rise jeans are skinny enough on the bottom to tuck into the exaggerated tongue of the sneaks. Her outfit feels lived-in enough to convince us on the silhouette, whereas before celebs wore them with flouncy Free People-style skirts and leggings, which we now look back on with permanent cringe. Kai, however, was barely in elementary school when the sneaker first dropped, so she comes to it with a Tumblr-tinted nostalgia that no doubt influenced her decision to pick up a pair. What’s old is new again — again.