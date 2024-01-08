Of Course Collina Strada’s Canada Goose Collab Has Cat Ears

Canada Goose is kicking off 2024 with a series of designer collaborations available Jan. 8. Tapping three emerging labels — Mira Mikati, Thebe Magugu, and Collina Strada — Canada Goose has released a limited-edition capsule collection (available exclusively at the brand’s 5th Avenue store) that honors its latest sustainability effort, which involves swapping out fur hood trims with faux alternatives and using recycled materials. This mission is part of the reason why Collina Strada designer Hillary Taymour says she signed on to reimagine the Shelburne Parka with maple and floral patterns (and topped with fuzzy cat ears).

“When these corporations make huge changes like that, it’s great to reward them, be a part of it, and show them different ways to use recycled materials,” Taymour tells NYLON. Ahead, Taymour shares why she went with an uncharacteristically muted color palette for the collab and her 2024 fashion-trend predictions.

Collina Strada Photo: Courtesy of Canada Goose Mira Mikati Thebe Magugu

What were your initial thoughts when getting the opportunity to work on the collaboration?

The Collina Strada brand is purpose-led with a strong stance on creating a more sustainable future for future generations. I believe that aligning my brand with a partner with the same values, beliefs, and perspective is crucial. This partnership excited me as Canada Goose, myself, and the Collina Strada brand see eye to eye and want to create quality and well-crafted products that make consumers look and feel good and be proud of what they are wearing and who they are supporting.

You designed two coats using Canada Goose’s Shelburne Parka silhouette. How did you approach the design process differently from previous projects and partnerships?

Everything I design has a purpose, an intention, and a unique design element that anyone would be excited to wear. I chose the Shelburne Parka as my canvas, which allowed me to fuse my original hand-drawn designs with eco-friendly materials.

The design process was much easier than I’ve done in the past as I was using a parka that already infuses luxury and sustainable materials like luxe performance satin, nylon lining from 100% recycled polyamide, and CloudTH down-alternative insulation that comes from 100% recycled polyester. I didn’t have to spend countless hours sourcing those materials because the Shelburne Parka already has those elements.

Photo: Courtesy of Canada Goose

Photo: Courtesy of Canada Goose

I usually associate the Collina Strada brand with more vibrant color palettes. What made you decide to opt for darker hues this time?

After looking at the Shelburne Parka as my canvas, I created two prints: “Basically Floral,” which is a dramatic black satin print with a burst of dark pink abstracts; and “Plaid Maple,” which is an homage to Canada Goose’s Canadian roots coming to life via a modern plaid pattern with browns, pinks, and black. I wanted to go into this partnership with drama and lean into mystery and sophistication for a bold winter look, which is a different take on my traditional bright designs. It’s also a nod to our Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Plus, I was very conscious of the consumer, so I wanted the coats to be neutral but still really loud, which can stay in your closet for as long as possible.

What made you decide on the cat-ear design for the hood trims?

This collection has a mix of maximalist and eco-conscious elements, and the Fuzzy Hood Trim was a fun way for me to enhance the “Be Me Shelburne Park” collection. In addition to the fall/winter-oriented prints, the wearer can opt for the Fuzzy Hood Trim to express themselves while playfully continuing to support the natural world with a sustainable purpose.

What are your fashion-trend predictions for sustainability or 2024 as a whole?

2024 will be an interesting year for fashion, so you’ll probably see a lot of subtle, subdued, and calm runway shows. I think non-colors will be popular, like mixing different grayish hues to become this new, muddy color but not quite. I also believe that simplified, strong silhouettes will be big — they’ll be styles you understand entirely on the rack. There’ll also be many loud and vibrant art projects, especially from up-and-coming labels. Of course, I think we’ll see a lot of brands designing with AI this year, too.

Photo: Courtesy of Canada Goose

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.