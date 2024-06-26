Oh, That's Good
8 Celeb-Owned Beauty Products Worth The Hype
“Halsey put their soul in this foundation."
If you were to simply glance at a list of the celebrities that own beauty brands we believe are worth the hype, you might mistake it as the cast of a “360”-esque music video. Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner — all of these multi-hyphenates wouldn’t just top charts with a collab, but also have Beauty Brand Founder on their illustrious resumes.
In this era of celebrity beauty brands, deciphering which ones are blatant cash grabs and which actually fill gaps in the market can be a difficult task — one you shouldn’t have to deal with. Thankfully, NYLON editors, as well as a distinguished panel of guest judges, cut out the guesswork for you. Ahead, we rounded up the exact products we swear by from brands with the likes of Halsey, Selena Gomez, and Alicia Keys at the helm. These stars truly put in the work to create unique makeup, hair, and skin care formulas we’d be obsessed with even if they didn’t have our favorite celebs behind them. Keep scrolling to see them all.
The Last-All-Day-Liner
Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty gel eyeliner formula glides on smoothly and effortlessly with high-impact pigments in black, burgundy, and brown. All last as long as you need them to, even on the wateriest waterlines. “It doesn't smudge at all, even on my oily lids,” says BDG’s Executive Beauty Director Faith Xue. “Plus, the built-in sharpener helps me get a precise wing every time.”
The Soothing Skin Cocoon
This calming balm from Alicia Keys revives dry, dull skin. Rose of Jericho, which can survive without water, helps improve skin’s moisture-retention abilities from head to toe. The multi-purpose emulsion also features lavender, chamomile, and sage, so “it is soothing, even on a scent level,” says beauty expert Sarah Feingold.
The Spiritual Spritz
With just a shake, Bella Hadid’s Salted Muse fuses ocean-inspired essential oils with a hydrating serum-like base for a long-lasting fragrance experience that smells like “you’re living your best life on the beach,” says beauty creator and guest judge Golloria. Expect whiffs of lavender, sea salt, black pepper, and cedarwood to crash over you throughout the day.
The Glossing Treatment
Kelly Reed, NYLON’s senior social media editor, is a huge fan of this weekly deep conditioning treatment from Rita Ora’s new hair care brand. The rich cream amps up shine, strength, and moisture via ingredients typically added to skin care products, like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and shea butter.
The Instant Flush
Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Pocket Blush effortlessly melts into skin with six super-cute hues that are perfect for summer. (Freckle is Xue’s favorite.) Sheer it out for a natural flush with a stunning satin, never-greasy finish that won’t fade by 3 p.m. Of course, it features plumping peptides, too, just like Rhode’s best-selling lip treatment.
The Buttery-Soft Body Lotion
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty universe continues to expand, but the skin care line is a true standout. This frosting-like cream enrobes skin in an extraordinarily hydrating, fruity combo of mango butter, Kalahari melon oil, and Barbados cherry that “smells like a snack and feels like a meal,” Golloria says.
The F*ck Up-Proof Foundation
Halsey’s debut foundation mimics the natural finish of your skin and your favorite skin care products. The serum-like formula is infused with nourishing vitamin E, moisture-locking algae extract, and blemish-busting wintergreen extract for smoother, more hydrated skin, instantly and over time. With a wide spectrum of shades — 45, to be exact— The Performer doesn’t leave out those with deeper skin tones like Golloria. “Halsey put their soul in this foundation,” she says. “It looks amazing on the skin, with so many undertones to choose from for darker complexions.”
The Juicy Lip Shine
Kylie Jenner has been in the lip game for nearly a decade. Most recently, she’s successfully gone from giving us matte liquid lip kits to hydrating, high-shine glosses with Kylie Cosmetics’ Supple Kiss Lip Glaze. NYLON’s Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy adores how the cushiony formula gives her lips the perfect hint of color without any stickiness.